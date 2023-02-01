Read full article on original website
Finish this Sentence: You Know You’re From Maine When…
There's something a little different about Mainers. I suppose everyone feels that way about wherever they're from, but as someone who's seen a little bit of the country, we might stand out a little bit more for our practical wisdom. We often give the most pragmatic answers to everyday things that give people the impression sometimes that we're unflappable creatures.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
Hate Maine Winter? Then Why Do You Live Here?
I have spent the majority of my life here. There are several reasons why I love to call Maine home. These include the beautiful landscapes, lack of people, and virtually no traffic (waiting for 15 minutes on Forest Ave is not traffic. Try living on the Beltway in DC). One...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maritime Explorer: Kathleen Jones
The 61st annual Windjammer Days will take place Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year the Friends of Windjammer Days is celebrating our rich population of Maritime Explorers. Those featured have traveled extensively on different bodies of waters either for work, pleasure or both. Kathleen Jones is...
State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!
In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.
WPFO
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine
I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
penbaypilot.com
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
WCVB
What are frost quakes and will New England see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday February 4, 2023 at 6AM.
