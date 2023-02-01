ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: More Than Pride at Stake

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. The murderer’s row of a schedule could determine Carolina’s fate. Even with the dramatic win at...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UVA offers Independence's Quentin Reddish

Charlotte, N.C. — Quentin Reddish, a junior safety at Independence, picked up another offer on Friday. The University of Virginia is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to Reddish, he announced on Twitter. Reddish is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety for the Patriots. This past season, he recorded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chapelboro.com

McPherson Shines as UNC Women’s Basketball Rolls to 8th Straight Win

Eight is great for the UNC women’s basketball team. The Tar Heels kept the good times rolling in Carmichael Arena Thursday night, defeating Virginia 73-62 to clinch their eighth consecutive win, all of which have come in ACC play. It’s the program’s longest ACC winning streak under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs19news

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chapelboro.com

This Just In: Go Heels, Beat Dook

This Just In – The North Carolina Tar Heels will travel eight miles on Saturday from Chapel Hill to meet their great rival the University of New Jersey at Durham. You can keep your Super Bowl. After last season’s spectacular finish, this re-match is the ultimate in sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSLS

Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
ROANOKE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon

ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

