Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: More Than Pride at Stake
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. The murderer’s row of a schedule could determine Carolina’s fate. Even with the dramatic win at...
UVA offers Independence's Quentin Reddish
Charlotte, N.C. — Quentin Reddish, a junior safety at Independence, picked up another offer on Friday. The University of Virginia is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to Reddish, he announced on Twitter. Reddish is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety for the Patriots. This past season, he recorded...
chapelboro.com
McPherson Shines as UNC Women’s Basketball Rolls to 8th Straight Win
Eight is great for the UNC women’s basketball team. The Tar Heels kept the good times rolling in Carmichael Arena Thursday night, defeating Virginia 73-62 to clinch their eighth consecutive win, all of which have come in ACC play. It’s the program’s longest ACC winning streak under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 5 Georgia, Stays Unbeaten in 2023
The No. 2 UNC women’s tennis team picked up one more high-profile win before heading to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships later this month. The Tar Heels defeated No. 5 Georgia in Chapel Hill Wednesday night, moving their record in 2023 to 12-0. As has been the case...
cbs19news
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Reacts to the 2023 Virginia Football Schedule
UVA's head coach gives his thoughts on the release of the 2023 Virginia football schedule
chapelboro.com
This Just In: Go Heels, Beat Dook
This Just In – The North Carolina Tar Heels will travel eight miles on Saturday from Chapel Hill to meet their great rival the University of New Jersey at Durham. You can keep your Super Bowl. After last season’s spectacular finish, this re-match is the ultimate in sports.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley talks UNC-Duke
Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. He discussed UNC Men’s Basketball’s recent loss to Pitt and the upcoming matchup against Duke. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: Shooting victim Mike Hollins working out with team, ‘could be turned loose’ for spring practice
Senior Virginia running back Mike Hollins is back in school and participating in the football team’s winter workouts in anticipation of spring practice according to Coach Tony Elliott, who met with media Wednesday. Hollins was the lone football survivor of the mass shooting on the UVA campus in early...
JMU students killed in crash identified
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Controversial Conservatives, Hardwood Hardships
In today’s news: controversial moves in Raleigh and at UNC, social media’s impact on teen brains, and a loss for UNC men’s basketball.
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
breezejmu.org
SGA Senate condemns killing of Tyre Nichols, passes resolution to put naloxone in residence halls
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate passed a statement condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols, a resolution arguing for the addition of naloxone in residence halls and approved contingency funds for Filipino Americans of Madison and Young Americans for Freedom. SGA condemns killing of Tyre Nichols. SGA read a statement...
WSLS
Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon
ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
