ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obwY8_0kYu2ZkJ00

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched Tuesday to a residence on Son Guillote Road in Jennings, in reference to a subject threatening self-harm. The complainant said his live-in nanny had threatened to access a knife to harm herself and he pushed her out of the kitchen.

Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School

Authorities said that an argument began when he found Snap Chat messages between the Nanny and his 15-year-old son involving inappropriate sexual behavior between the adult and juvenile.

Izabella Rose Quistorf, 20, of Two Rivers, Wisc., was transported to the Ochsner’s Jennings hospital for evaluation. Once released Quistorf was booked into the parish jail on one count carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
kaplantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension

An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy