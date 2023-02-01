Read full article on original website
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games
Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event
Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event. The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII
As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot
Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?. That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.
Don’t Expect 49ers To Make Major Quarterback Addition This Offseason
While the speculation involving now-retired Tom Brady made plenty of sense, it seems like the San Francisco 49ers are more than willing to move forward with their youthful quarterback room as is. At least that’s what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is saying publicly. Shanahan and general manager John...
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement After Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen has nothing but support for her ex-husband, Tom Brady, following his retirement news. On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback announced that he was retiring -- for good -- and the model was one of the many people to celebrate. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter...
Gisele Bündchen Has Some Thoughts On Ex Tom Brady's Retirement
Brady said he was retiring again "for good" in an announcement on Wednesday.
Why Patriots Insider Doubts Tom Brady Will Sign One-Day Contract
Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, momentum seemingly has been building toward the future Hall of Famer signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots. Brady posted pro-Patriots things on his Instagram, and New England owner Robert Kraft lobbied for a one-day contract...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement
Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
49ers Support Quarterback Rule Change After Disaster In NFC Title Game
The 49ers had their promising 2022 season come to an end Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles after San Francisco’s two rostered quarterbacks suffered injuries. The Eagles impressed, sure, but San Francisco essentially played the second half with two arms tied behind its back. Three...
Super Bowl Prop Bets: Big-Game Blowouts Paved Way For Wild Wagers
If you can’t find a bet you like for Super Bowl LVII, that’s on you. Propositional wagers — or props — are just as popular as the game itself these days and American sportsbooks are expected to deal over 1,000 ways to bet next Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles when all is said and done.
Troy Brown Shares Favorite Moment From Playing With Tom Brady
Before there was Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Wes Welker, there was Troy Brown. The top target during the first of Tom Brady’s three Hall of Fame-worthy careers, Brown is responsible for the third-most catches (557) and fifth-most receiving yards (6,366) in Patriots history. He established slot receiver as a key position in New England during the Bill Belichick era.
