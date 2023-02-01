ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
NESN

Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs

After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
NESN

What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
NESN

Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games

Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
NESN

Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event

Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event. The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.
NESN

Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot

Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?. That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.
NESN

Why Patriots Insider Doubts Tom Brady Will Sign One-Day Contract

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, momentum seemingly has been building toward the future Hall of Famer signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots. Brady posted pro-Patriots things on his Instagram, and New England owner Robert Kraft lobbied for a one-day contract...
NESN

Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien

If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
NESN

Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement

Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
NESN

Super Bowl Prop Bets: Big-Game Blowouts Paved Way For Wild Wagers

If you can’t find a bet you like for Super Bowl LVII, that’s on you. Propositional wagers — or props — are just as popular as the game itself these days and American sportsbooks are expected to deal over 1,000 ways to bet next Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles when all is said and done.
NESN

Troy Brown Shares Favorite Moment From Playing With Tom Brady

Before there was Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Wes Welker, there was Troy Brown. The top target during the first of Tom Brady’s three Hall of Fame-worthy careers, Brown is responsible for the third-most catches (557) and fifth-most receiving yards (6,366) in Patriots history. He established slot receiver as a key position in New England during the Bill Belichick era.
NESN

