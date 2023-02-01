Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello changes domain, email addresses
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Starting February 2023, the city of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its Pocatello.US domain to its new Pocatello.GOV domain. With many online services, the .gov domain is a meaningful signal of identity and trust utilized...
tourcounsel.com
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
QSR magazine
Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
Construction company sues Pocatello, PDA for unpaid work on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In the lawsuit filed in 6th District Court, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and PDA have been “unjustly enriched at IMC’s expense.” The company is seeking reimbursement in the amount of at least $662,948, the...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchenware store set to open in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was 13 will soon become the namesake of a downtown Pocatello hardware, outdoor and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name...
JustServe group prepares to spread love to thousands of local seniors
A group of volunteers from the Idaho Falls area JustServe program are spreading love for the third year in a row, in every corner of the greater Idaho Falls area as they work to make thousands of Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to local senior citizens. “We started the program after the pandemic, thinking there were a lot of lonely and isolated people and wondering what we could do to help,” said Susan Stucki, Idaho Falls area JustServe coordinator. ...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
eastidahonews.com
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
eastidahonews.com
Shane Eugene Storer
Shane Eugene Storer, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New drink shop serves popular Mexican beverage
IDAHO FALLS – Over the last six months, Maria Sanchez has been serving her Mexican fruit and milk-based drinks to customers throughout eastern Idaho out of a food truck. The business now has a permanent location in Idaho Falls. Aguas Maria celebrated its grand opening at 3192 South 25th...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
eastidahonews.com
Pete E. Lister
Pete Eugene Lister, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2023. Pete was born May 16, 1964, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Martin Neilson Lister and Donna Maraget Peterson Lister. His dad was in the Army so he grew up a “Military Brat”. After his dad retired, they came back to Idaho, and settled in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School. He was on the bowling team and took home the state championship in 1982. While still in high school, Pete enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. In 1984, he made the Army a full time job so he could get married.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Comments / 2