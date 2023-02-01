ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton

By Scott Sutton, Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnlSH_0kYu2Jrv00

Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for about five hours after the crash about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies not identified the names except for the surviving driver, Jamie Josue Gomez Escobedo, 35, of Boca Raton, who ran a red light in a 2016 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 441 approaching Kimberly, according to the crash report. Alcohol/drugs were checked next to the driver's name in the report and he was taken to a hospital, although the report lists no injuries.

An 82-year-old man driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue was going westbound on Kimberly, attempting to go through the intersection with a green signal.

The Jeep collided with the Nissan. The front of the Jeep violently impacted the passenger's side of the Nissan, which went in a southwesterly direction while rolling over violently before coming to final rest upside down on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Jeep went a southwesterly direction, while rotating in a clockwise manner before coming to final rest within the southbound lanes of the intersection.

The Nissan's driver and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger from Boca Raton was extricated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and was taken to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead

MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days. Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said.  His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m.  She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wqcs.org

MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations

Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy