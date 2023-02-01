Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate. Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO