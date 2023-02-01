Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
klax-tv.com
Baton Rouge General Employees surprised with UCP Checks during launch of Great Employee Give Back Program
BATON ROUGE, LA – To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday afternoon.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. John/St. Theresa name Brian Schexnaydre 2023 Distinguished Graduate
Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate. Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host screening, discussion of ‘A Lesson Before Dying’
The Ascension Parish Library will host a screening of the film “A Lesson Before Dying” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library branch in Galvez. “A Lesson Before Dying” is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts South Louisiana during the 1940s and tells the story of a Black man accused of robbery and the murder of a white man.
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
wbrz.com
Future of health care taking shape in Zachary
ZACHARY - Work on a multi-year expansion and renovation project at Lane Regional Medical Center got underway in earnest on Thursday, as crews began tearing down outdated and aging portions of the facility to make way for new construction. The overhaul will feature a new 4-story tower that will take...
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director
The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
theadvocate.com
Hiking fees, paying fines: What happens if Baton Rouge doesn't fix its stormwater problems?
East Baton Rouge's government may have more time than previously thought to fix its stormwater system — which could require millions of dollars a year and new taxes or fees for residents — after the federal government granted an extension last month. But it doesn’t have unlimited time....
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery closes after 100 years of serving Spanish Town neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store that served the Spanish Town community for over 100 years has closed its doors. According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, Capitol Grocery is closed and may not reopen any time soon. The store, located at 701 Spanish Town Road, was first opened in 1914.
Comments / 0