Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. John/St. Theresa name Brian Schexnaydre 2023 Distinguished Graduate

Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate. Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library to host screening, discussion of ‘A Lesson Before Dying’

The Ascension Parish Library will host a screening of the film “A Lesson Before Dying” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library branch in Galvez. “A Lesson Before Dying” is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts South Louisiana during the 1940s and tells the story of a Black man accused of robbery and the murder of a white man.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Future of health care taking shape in Zachary

ZACHARY - Work on a multi-year expansion and renovation project at Lane Regional Medical Center got underway in earnest on Thursday, as crews began tearing down outdated and aging portions of the facility to make way for new construction. The overhaul will feature a new 4-story tower that will take...
ZACHARY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director

The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA

