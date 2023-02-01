ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Cold temps help Wally Ice Fest

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's been a busy two days at Kresswood Lake, along Main Street in Dreher Township. Organizers have been working hard to get the grounds near Newfoundland ready for Wally Ice Fest this weekend. "Everybody, believes it or not, is praying for cold weather," said George Clause.
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy