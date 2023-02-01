Read full article on original website
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's been a busy two days at Kresswood Lake, along Main Street in Dreher Township. Organizers have been working hard to get the grounds near Newfoundland ready for Wally Ice Fest this weekend. "Everybody, believes it or not, is praying for cold weather," said George Clause.
The cold weather didn't stop people from going on a run Wednesday in Pittston. Allied Services hosted a launch event for the Wyoming Valley Run, a new 10-mile race.
