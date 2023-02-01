ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri leaders discuss removal of Truman Road bike lanes

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders and community members discussed a compromise to the controversial bike lanes along Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday.

Members of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee discussed the possibility of removing the bike lanes on the north side of Truman Road and implementing the implementation of other street recommendations, such as a cycle track.

An amendment to Ordinance No. 220318 , introduced by KCMO council members Melissa Robinson and Brandon Ellington, if approved, would give KCMO City Manager Brian Platt 60 days to remove the lanes.

Robinson said implementation of the bike lanes is not safe and fell short of its goals and would like to work towards meeting the needs of everyone impacted.

Members of the community spoke out for and against the removal of the bike lanes at Wednesday's meeting, discussing several topics from ranging from traffic and bike safety concerns, to the benefit of bike lanes as a transportation option in Kansas City, to the strain the lanes have put on businesses in the area.

A community meeting on the bike lanes along Truman Road was held in January after business owners and drivers spoke out against the lanes , citing concerns with safety, confusion and impact on business.

BikeWalkKC, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve biking and walking in Kansas City, released a statement last Friday opposing the removal of bike lanes, saying the removal will cost KCMO's 3rd District more money and will impact the city's opportunity to access federal funding and attract development investments.

Comments / 4

Theory
3d ago

The bike lanes downtown are terrible! With the car traffic, pedestrians traffic, and the street cars, it is a nightmare having to go downtown. So what do city leaders propose? They think we should put Royals stadium downtown and make the situation even worse!

Reply
2
 

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
