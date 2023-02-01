ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 11

TeamPisces
3d ago

GymmmYour CAP-GAME weak sweetie‼️Your reasoning is very much CONTRADICTING…I’m sure you will not get many votes after this article✌🏽

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Advocates call on Philly’s next mayor to commit to zero-waste plan

PHILADELPHIA — A coalition of the city’s waste reduction advocates has called for the next mayor to sign onto a five-point agenda to address illegal dumping, improve recycling and help create jobs for the “circular economy.”. The Waste Free Philly coalition includes groups such as Circular Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.

Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Prankster Hijacks Website of Anti-Trump South Philly Diner

Plus: Wind chills below zero. And Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife is bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case. A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania. House Republicans want Krasner out. They […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Progressive Working Families Party announces support for mayoral candidate Helen Gym

The progressive Working Families Party announced their support for former City Councilmember Helen Gym in her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. The coalition formally endorsed Gym, a 1993 graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences and a 1996 graduate of Penn’s Graduate School of Education, at a press conference outside City Hall on Monday, signaling that it will mobilize members and volunteers to support her in the mayoral race.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks

Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to

Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals. Editor's note: This chart has been corrected to show that Derek Green had $440.5k cash on hand, not $246.5k, as city data initially indicated. Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Ultimate Job Interview with Jeff Brown and Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Let’s just say this up front: Former Mayor Michael Nutter asked civic-minded grocery store owner and philanthropist Jeff Brown some hard questions at The Citizen’s second Ultimate Job Interview event this week. And Brown did not know the answers. Some of those questions included: What is the Sinking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple president falls short on promise to beef up police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's president promised to improve safety in 2021 after the murder of a student near campus. The president pledged to beef up Temple's campus police, but that hasn't happened.Temple's campus safety has shrunk as students continue worrying about crime.Twenty-one-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed near campus in November 2021. His senseless death is still fresh on the minds of many students."I'm a political science student he was in my program, it was very tragic," Rafe Kuhls, a junior at Temple, said. Days after Collington was killed, Temple University President Jason Wingard issued a letter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Philly Cultural Beat – February 2023

February’s designation as Black History Month has made it the time when performing arts venues traditionally present major artists in the area of music, theater, and dance. This year has not been an exception when such major companies as the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and the Negro Ensemble Company bring their respective shows to Philadelphia. In addition, two individuals who have made their name as respected jazz performers will also be appearing this month, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is presenting a major art exhibit, so there will be a variety of activities to choose from.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy