Kim Kardashian Gives Business-Chic Attire Edgy Finish With Bandeau Top & Pointy Boots at Miami iConnections Global Alt Conference

Kim Kardashian put an edgy finish on a business-chic ensemble for the iConnections Global Alternatives Conference in Miami on Jan. 31. The media personality attended the event to discuss her newly launched private equity firm SKKY Partners with co-founder Jay Sammons.

Kardashian appeared onstage in all-black attire. The shapewear mogul’s look consisted of a black Jacquard blazer that buttoned at the waist and featured a plunging V-neckline and curved hemline. Underneath, she wore a tiny bandeau top and high-waist latex leggings.

To amp up her outfit, Kardashian accessorized with a black Victorian-inspired choker necklace. Her raven tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose voluminous waves. For glam, the Skims founder went with a soft smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Kardashian completed her wardrobe with one of her favorite shoe styles — pointy boots. The skintight latex silhouette had an elongated, sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel. Pointy-toe footwear is a go-to for the reality star. Whether it’s a lace-up, ankle or thigh-high boot, each style easily adds a polished finish to her looks.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring , ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

