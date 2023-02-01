trump may have expected her to pay the entire 938 grand. They’re responsible for it jointly and severally. If he doesn’t pay she has to. He could argue about it forever but she could lose her license, which is probably not a bad thing.
It's what happens when you stand for nothing and fall for everything. Zero morals. Told lies, filed frivolous law suits, signed false declarations under oath, covered for a criminal...Welcome to what happened to little miss can't be wrong
When does Trump follow his attorneys advice? He TELLS them what to file, all the while he snubs his nose at our judicial system. No, the problem is, he wants "loyalty" above everything and that makes him top dog.He has been getting weak "yes sir" attorneys.
