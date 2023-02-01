ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kknudson
3d ago

Too late! The Biden’s were there this last weekend, I’m sure the weekend was spent shredding Classified papers. They should be locked out of all homes and offices that have not been searched.

Reply(2)
80
Ray Ray
3d ago

First Pinocchio Joe said they self reported, did they? No they didn't because If you commit a criminal felony the way you self report us going to the police not NARA or the DOJ. Second if you're claiming transparency you tell us what's going on, you don't hide it. He should be charged with treason and be removed from office on the grounds you can't be elected president after you committed treason.

Reply(30)
65
AmericanTruths
3d ago

A little to late for a raid now😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄I am sure his wife had it cleaned up. Joe isn’t smart enough to get it out of the house.

Reply(2)
82
 

