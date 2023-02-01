Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 24.4 Sat 6 pm CST 24.4 23.9 23.4
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested expected to continue falling. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Rockport 25.0 28.2 Sat 6 pm CST 27.7 26.8 26.0
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 50.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 50.5 feet. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.5 Sat 6 pm CST 50.5 50.4 50.3
