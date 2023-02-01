WASHINGTON — No need to "Ring the Alarm," the rumors are true - Queen Bey is coming to the nation's capital for her highly anticipated tour this year. After months of the BeyHive waiting for an update on when Beyoncé would be hitting the stage again - the wait has come to an end with an announcement Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. Some would say this is the most fitting day for the announcement as a way to celebrate the album the tour is named after.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO