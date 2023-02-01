ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Elite Daily

Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018

Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
KTLA

Beyonce to add 2nd Inglewood show to Renaissance World Tour

Big news for the L.A. Beyhive. SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.” The superstar is set to […]
CBS Chicago

Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer.  Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
New York Post

Beck & Phoenix are touring together in 2023. Some tickets are a steal

We love a good co-headliner tour. And, folks, 2023 has a number of great tours for fans that want to see two superstars for the price of one. Just a few of our favorites on the road in the next few months include Billy Joel with Stevie Nicks, Lynyrd Skynyrd joining ZZ Top and a George Strait-Chris Stapleton pairing.
Consequence

Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band. The Spring 2023 North American trek kicks off April 6th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 9th in Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support. A Live...
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Loudwire

Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
WUSA9

Beyoncé headed to DMV with her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour

WASHINGTON — No need to "Ring the Alarm," the rumors are true - Queen Bey is coming to the nation's capital for her highly anticipated tour this year. After months of the BeyHive waiting for an update on when Beyoncé would be hitting the stage again - the wait has come to an end with an announcement Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. Some would say this is the most fitting day for the announcement as a way to celebrate the album the tour is named after.
Consequence

Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

Whitechapel have announced a spring 2023 US tour that will see the metal act performing its 2019 album The Valley in its entirety each night. Dates kick off April 14th in Atlanta and run through May 13th in Nashville. Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Metal Blade labelmates Entheos will provide support.
Consequence

Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

Soul Glo have announced a March 2023 US tour with support from Cloud Rat and Backslider. The trek will see the Philly hardcore band going up and down the East Coast for a string of 10 shows, which kick off March 3rd in Millersville, Pennsylvania, and run through March 12th in Washington, D.C.
BET

#OnTheVerge: TiaCorine Talks Journey to Stardom, New Music and Upcoming Tour

The underground music scene is constantly brewing with fresh sounds and rising artists, just waiting to be discovered by the adventurous ear. But with the fast pace of the industry and the endless stream of new music, yesterday's hit can easily become today's miss. That's why #OnTheVerge is here to...
Noisecreep

Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances

If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
