ACE Eddie Awards nominations: Best Film Editing Oscar frontrunner ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among contenders

By Paul Sheehan
 3 days ago
The nominations for the 2023 ACE Eddie Awards announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1) include our Oscar frontrunner for Best Film Editing , “Top Gun: Maverick,” along with the other four films contending in that race: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Tar.”

The ACE Eddie Awards divide their prizes for editing between dramas and comedies/musicals.

“Elvis,” “Tar” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” contend here in the drama race, which is rounded out by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Woman King.”

Facing off against “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on the comedy side are “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Menu” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

In 1992, the Eddies went from three to five nominees (matching that of the Oscars) and in 2000 it split the award in two, with five nominees for each of drama and comedy/musical. Over the past 30 years, 134 of the 150 Academy Awards nominees for Best Film Editing had first reaped an Eddie bid; that is an accuracy rate of 89%.

The Golden Eddie winners will be revealed March 5, which is 2 days before final voting for the 95th Academy Awards ends. Oscar watchers are sure to be watching as they are keenly aware that the American Cinema Editors has a proven track record as one of the best indicators of which film takes home the Best Picture Oscar.

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to win the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including the 2020 winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in 10 of the 14 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. In 2022, the ACE pick for best drama, “King Richard,” made the cut with the academy for the top prize. Likewise in 2021 with ACE drama champ “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.” In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the  Best Picture line-up.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Sven Budelmann, BFS

“Elvis”
Matt Villa, ACE ASE; Jonathan Redmond

“Tár”
Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick”
Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“The Woman King”
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once”
Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Bob Ducsay, ACE

“The Menu”
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

“Triangle of Sadness”
Ruben Östlund; Mikel Cee Karlsson

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“The Bad Guys”
John Venzon, ACE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Ken Schretzmann, ACE; Holly Klein

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
James Ryan, ACE

“Turning Red”
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
Amy Foote; Joe Bini; Brian A. Kates, ACE

“Fire of Love”
Erin Casper; Jocelyne Chaput

“Good Night Oppy”
Helen Kearns, ACE; Rejh Cabrera

“Moonage Daydream”
Brett Morgen

“Navalny”
Langdon Page; Maya Hawke

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries: Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross

“George Carlin’s American Dream”
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

“The Last Movie Stars: Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann

“Luci and Desi”
Robert A. Martinez

“Pelosi in the House”
Geof Bartz, ACE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kYu0jh700

GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 5 recap: 10 more acts perform for Golden Buzzer and superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the fifth group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the January 30 episode were ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, singers Archie Williams, Peter Rosalita and Tom Ball, comedian...
GoldDerby

Box office preview: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ and ’80 for Brady’ enter a busy February kick-off weekend

February is looking to be at least slightly better than January, in terms of new movies, if only because we’re getting a number of sequels to previous hits. This weekend we get two non-sequels, one from a popular genre filmmaker, the other an odd true-story comedy based around the biggest sports event of the year. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. The biggest new release of the weekend is M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” based on Paul Tremblay’s book “The Cabin at the End of the World,” and starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge,...
GoldDerby

‘Women Talking’s’ Sarah Polley can make it back-to-back female Oscar winners in Best Adapted Screenplay

It’s been a rocky road for “Women Talking,” having underperformed or been overlooked completely (ahem, BAFTA) at various precursors, but it managed to earn two Oscar nominations: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sarah Polley. The latter category has long been predicted to be the one that the drama could win and it is currently out in front with 16/5 odds. If Polley does pull through, she’ll join a short list of not just female winners in the category but an even shorter list of female writers who’ve won individually. As is the case with most non-gendered categories, female champs...
