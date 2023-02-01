Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for AC0676 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. AC0676 is an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target and degrade Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) with high potency, selectivity, and broad mutant coverage. BTK plays a crucial role in the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, and its constitutive activation is essential to the pathophysiology of many B-cell malignancies. Accutar expects to begin enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AC0676 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.

