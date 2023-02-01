Read full article on original website
Review of ALPILEAN Supplement: A scientifically Proven Solution for ten-fold reduction in body weight with The Universal Wellness Coach
Chiron Investigations Takes the Fight Against Illegal Cryptocurrency Internet-based Activity to a New Level with its Expert Recovery Services
Dartford, United Kingdom, 4th Feb 2023 – Chiron Investigations, a trusted leader in crypto and asset recovery, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency recovery services. The company provides expert assistance to victims of cryptocurrency illegal activities in tracking down their stolen digital assets and resolving any issues with their wallet. The company is also known to provide substantial knowledge on how to get their stolen cryptocurrency back.
Neurent Medical Announces Limited Market Release of NEUROMARK® System to Treat Chronic Rhinitis
NEUROMARK received new Category I CPT code and support from AAO position statement. Neurent Medical, a company pioneering innovative non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases, today announced its NEUROMARK® Rhinitis Neurolysis Therapy (RNT) is now commercially available in limited U.S. markets. Commercialization comes as the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for posterior nasal nerve ablation (PNN) procedures, which includes NEUROMARK, to treat chronic rhinitis. The code will go into effect in January 2024. Furthermore, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) endorses this procedure.
Accutar Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1 Trial of AC0676 in B-cell Malignancies
Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for AC0676 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. AC0676 is an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target and degrade Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) with high potency, selectivity, and broad mutant coverage. BTK plays a crucial role in the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, and its constitutive activation is essential to the pathophysiology of many B-cell malignancies. Accutar expects to begin enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AC0676 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.
