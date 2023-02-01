Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend
It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board
Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And with less than two weeks until spring training begins...
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Eric Karros Speak on Controversial Pizza Topic
While making an appearance at California Pizza Kitchen, the tough questions were asked of the Dodgers representatives.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Vanessa Hudgens’ Future In-Laws! Meet Fiance Cole Tucker’s Family, Including Parents and Siblings
Vanessa Hudgens is going to gain a loving family when she marries fiancé Cole Tucker. Keep reading to find out more about the minor league baseball player's parents and siblings. Who Are Cole Tucker's Parents? His dad Jackie Tucker and mom Erin raised their family in Phoenix, Arizona. Cole is mixed race, as his father is...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more
While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
The 24 best players in New York Mets history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
