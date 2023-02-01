MANSCAPED® Debuts Latest Primetime Commercial Starring Brand Partner, Pete Davidson, and New Product, The Beard Hedger™

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Watch Elephant Learning Creator on Get Down To Business with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington
Dr. Aditya Nagrath talks about how children learn years of math in just three months with Elephant Learning. Elephant Learning Mathematics Academy chief executive officer and creator Dr. Aditya Nagrath joins Kevin Harrington in Get Down to Business this February 18 on Fox Business. The Elephant Learning CEO and founder shares how his system helps thousands of children learn the language of mathematics within months.
Woonsocket Call
Rave Supports Unified ID 2.0 in New Partnership with The Trade Desk
Rave, a global leader in group digital video watching, has announced its support of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to hash and salt their audience data for activation by advertisers. Rave’s group video-viewing platform embraces the evolving streaming content landscape, enabling consumers to watch content they love with the people they love, regardless of location. With over 70 million subscribers around the globe, Rave creates a one-of-a-kind, premium streaming experience for consumers.
Woonsocket Call
The Walt Disney Company Underscores Board Strength and Focus on Value Creation, Sends Letter to Shareholders
The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors (NYSE:DIS) today responded to materials issued by the Trian Group. The Disney Board of Directors is focused on delivering long-term sustainable value and continually works to ensure it is comprised of the right mix of experience, skills and perspectives to guide Disney, particularly as it navigates this dynamic period.
Comments / 0