Olsen Palmer is pleased to announce the launch of a Kansas City office to support the firm’s active and growing bank M&A advisory practice in the region. The office will be led by Frank Berndt, Managing Director, who will lead the firm’s efforts in Kansas and Missouri including sell-side M&A advisory, buy-side M&A advisory, valuations, fairness opinions, and Board-level assessments of strategic alternatives. This is Olsen Palmer’s 5th office, complementing the firm’s headquarters in Washington D.C. and existing offices in Chicago, Denver, and Birmingham.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO