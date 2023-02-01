ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Woonsocket Call

Olsen Palmer Launches Kansas City Office, Expanding Bank M&A Advisory Practice

Olsen Palmer is pleased to announce the launch of a Kansas City office to support the firm’s active and growing bank M&A advisory practice in the region. The office will be led by Frank Berndt, Managing Director, who will lead the firm’s efforts in Kansas and Missouri including sell-side M&A advisory, buy-side M&A advisory, valuations, fairness opinions, and Board-level assessments of strategic alternatives. This is Olsen Palmer’s 5th office, complementing the firm’s headquarters in Washington D.C. and existing offices in Chicago, Denver, and Birmingham.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Sell Fast No Fees Makes it Easier than Ever to Sell Homes in Chicagoland

Sell Fast No Fees offers fair prices for each property while ensuring seamless and reliable services. Selling a house in this economy can be a daunting and overwhelming experience, especially if the property needs work or is generally burdensome. Sell Fast No Fees, a real estate solutions and investment firm, offers its expertise to make selling houses in the Chicagoland suburbs a seamless experience.

