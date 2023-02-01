HINTON, (Hinton News) - A blood drive is scheduled to take place in Hinton at the Lifeline Church on Monday, Feb. 13, between noon and 5 p.m. The church is located at 505 Stokes Drive.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code summerscounty. Additionally, participants have the option to streamline the appointment by completing the pre-donation reading and health history questions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Eligible donors with type O, B - or A - blood have the option of maximizing their donation with a Power Red Donation. According to the Red Cross, red blood cells are the "most commonly transfused blood components." Ask if you qualify for a Power Red Donation.

The post Blood drive scheduled in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .