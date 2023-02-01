ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Ratings: La Brea Returns Low; Rookie, Night Court, Lone Star Lead Tuesday

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

In the latest TV ratings, with CBS in rerun mode: NBC’s Night Court , ABC’s The Rookie and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star tied for the Tuesday demo win, while Night Court and The Rookie veritably tied for the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Night Court slipped again, to 4.64 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating ( read recap ). American Auto (2.3 mil/0.3) in turn ticked down, while the newly renewed La Brea resumed Season 2 with series lows: 2.1 mil/0.2, then 2 mil/0.2 ( read recap ).

ABC | The Rookie (4.62 mil/0.5) drew its third-best audience of the season, while Feds (3.1 mil/0.3) delivered its second-best crowd to date. Will Trent (3.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Once again left to flail without a proper lead-in, The Winchesters (350K/0.1) dipped to a new audience low.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4 mil/0.5, read recap ) dipped, after which Accused (2.3 mil/0.3) slipped for a second straight episode since its debut.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: Ghosts, So Help Me Todd Eye Biggest Audiences Yet; Flatch Ends Low

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the Thursday demo crown, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew the night’s largest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) is looking at its second-best audience of the season, Ghosts (6.8 mil/0.6) and the newly renewed So Help Me Todd (5.1 mil/0.4) both hit series highs in audience, and CSI: Vegas (3.7 mil/0.4) rose to season highs in both measures. NBC | Law & Order (4.8 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while SVU (5.2 mil/0.6) dipped. Facing stiffer...
TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter

Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
TVLine

Ratings: Alert Eyes a Monday Audience High, Bachelor and AGT Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, and with CBS in rerun mode, ABC’s The Bachelor led Monday in the demo while NBC’s AGT: All Stars dominated the night in total viewers. ABC | The Bachelor drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping week-to-week. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) was steady. NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.8 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped week-to-week. Quantum Leap (2.1 mil/0.3) returned steady. THE CW | All American (480K/0.1) and Homecoming (394K/0.1) were both steady. FOX | Leading out of a TMZ special (which with 2.4 mil and a 0.3 fared better than the...
TVLine

Ginny & Georgia and Kaleidoscope Top Latest Nielsen Streaming Chart

Jack Ryan and Wednesday Addams both stepped aside this week, as two new entries topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of Jan. 2, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia with the release of its second season amassed 2.5 billion minutes viewed across 20 total episodes. Nielsen notes that the series’ viewers were 77% female and 34% 18-34 — a profile that closely resembles that of Grey’s Anatomy. Netflix’s Kaleidoscope was a distant second with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. Nielsen says that the Giancarlo Esposito-led heist drama’s broad audience was evenly split across ages 18-64, as...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Night Court Renewed for Season 2

Night Court will be adding more cases to its docket: NBC has renewed the sequel series for Season 2, TVLine has learned. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” NBC’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.” The continuation of...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
TVLine

The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired

St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History

Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
TVLine

Annie Wersching Remembered: 24 Costar Kiefer Sutherland, Many Others Pay Tribute to the Late Actress

Former costars and producers are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death on Sunday at the age of 45. Kiefer Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer opposite Wersching’s Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of Fox’s 24, tweeted that the actress was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” He added: “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.” Wersching played Julia Brasher opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch. Welliver said in a tweet: “There are no...
TVLine

Frasier Revival: Does This Major Spoiler Hint at Cheers Cameos Galore?

We’ll drink to this news! Paramount+ on Wednesday revealed a key plot detail about its forthcoming Frasier revival, and the new spoiler seemingly sets the stage for copious Cheers crossovers. Per the streamer, the sequel series will find Kelsey Grammer’s titular shrink moving from Seattle back to… Boston (aka the home of a certain iconic watering hole), where he will be met with “new challenges” and “new relationships,” while also finally fulfilling “an old dream or two.” (Par+ cheekily shared this first look at Frasier’s “boarding pass.”) As previously reported, joining Grammer in the Frasier follow-up will be British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst (playing Frasier’s old...
TVLine

Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
TVLine

New Good Wife Spinoff Centered on Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni Scores CBS Pilot Order

The Good Wife fan favorite Elsbeth Tascioni is moving to New York City as the star of her very own show. CBS has handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a spinoff starring Carrie Preston as the seemingly scatterbrained but brilliant lawyer that was first introduced on The Good Wife, TVLine has learned. In the potential series — which is being targeted for the 2023-24 season — “after her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” reads the official synopsis. The Good Wife...
TVLine

Night Court Recap: Dan Gets Shoved Back Into the Dating Pool — How Are You Liking the Sequel Series So Far?

Night Court‘s Dan Fielding isn’t ready to start dating again… but that won’t stop his new courtroom pals from nudging him along. In this week’s episode, we learn that Dan has been quite a magnet for the ladies since his return to night court. His latest client can’t resist groping him (“My husband’s in a coma”), and he tells Abby that another woman randomly yelled out at him: “I’d like to climb that!” He’s so besieged by sexual offers that when a woman played by sitcom great Wendie Malick approaches him, he instantly cuts her off, thinking she’s trying to hit...
TVLine

Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS

Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
TVLine

Dr. Phil to End After 21 Seasons

This is going to be a changing day in Dr. Phil‘s life: The syndicated therapy talk show is ending its daytime run this year after 21 seasons, according to our sister site Variety. The decision to end the show reportedly came directly from star Dr. Phil McGraw, with the final new episodes set to air this spring at the close of the 2022-23 broadcast season. The show’s distributor CBS Media Ventures, though, hopes to keep Dr. Phil on the air in daytime via repeats through at least the 2023-24 season, per Variety. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

The Rookie's Tim Catches Lucy Doing What?! — #Chenford Sneak Peek

It’s a case of “awkward moment, great timing,” in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from ABC’s The Rookie. In tonight’s new episode — titled (eep!) “Death Sentence” and airing at 8/7c — Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Elsewhere, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) helps Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. As for Aaron (Tru Valentino),...
TVLine

Fire Country Sneak Peek: Is Something Amiss, After That Bode/Gabriela Kiss?

As opposed to when last we saw him and Gabriela together, Bode is keeping his mouth shut in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s Fire Country. At the end of the Jan. 27 episode, Freddy nudged Bode (played by Max Thieriot) to go check on his gear at the laundry — where Bode found Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) waiting for him. Bode led them into a passionate kiss, but Gabriela broke away to say that they each needed to do some work and become their best selves. Then, once Bode has served his time, they can unwrap the “gift” awaiting them. But…...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy