2 On Your Side
Hochul addresses New York's asylum-seeker crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 1.7 million asylum seekers streamed across the southern border of the United States last year, and up to 40,000 of them are estimated to have come to New York City. With his sanctuary city straining to provide for them, Mayor Eric Adams recently called for migrants...
NY Governor vetoes changes to wrongful death law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have allowed wrongful death lawsuits to include claims for emotional damage, a change that could have led to much bigger payouts for fatal accidents and deadly medical errors. The bill, which had strong bipartisan support when...
Bill proposes increasing New York state speed limit to 70 MPH
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A state lawmaker from the Southern Tier is proposing that New York raise the speed limit on certain sections of expressways to 70 miles per hour. The proposal would allow the DOT and the State Thruway Authority to raise the maximum speed limit by 5 MPH in areas where it sees fit, primarily in those sections of expressways that are already posted at 65.
Judge denies motion to amend preliminary injunction restricting dispensaries in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lawsuit is still delaying recreational cannabis dispensaries from opening in Western New York. On Tuesday, a federal judge denied a motion from the New York Attorney General's Office to alter a preliminary injunction issued by a judge in the Northern District which is what's legally restricting licensing for dispensaries in Western New York for the time being.
2 On Your Side
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
2 On Your Side
Mobile sports betting brings in more than $740 million to New York state
ALBANY, N.Y. — In its first year legalized, mobile sports betting generated $542 million in taxes and an additional $200 million in licensing fees. Most of that will go to the state's education system. But $6 million will go to gambling education and treatment, while $5 million will be...
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the February 3 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket was worth $40,804.50 and was bought at the Tops on Maple Road. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same...
WNY projects included in round XII of Regional Economic Development Council initiative
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding awarded to projects throughout the state through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Round XII of the initiative awarded more than $22 million to projects across the state, including many locally. "Together, the Regional Economic Development Councils are growing...
Hochul announces plan to compensate volunteer firefighters
NEW YORK — It's a problem impacting the safety of communities across the state: the need for volunteer firefighters, which Chief Charles Heist says is crucial. "A lot of members who have families, and they work full-time jobs, and you still have to put a certain amount of hours into answering alarms, training, and so forth. It is very taxing and overwhelming," Heist said.
2 On Your Side
On Your Side: Effort made to stop illegal dumping in an East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
2 On Your Side
Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
Girls flag football getting state championship in 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, which was also Women in Sports Day, NYSPHSAA created more opportunities for more women to get involved in sports. "I would like to say it was a coordinated effort to specifically have it on that day," said Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA. "It just coincidentally perfect timing."
Fall Out Boy coming to Darien Lake
CORFU, N.Y. — Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer, and fans will get the chance to see them in Western New York. The pop-punk band announced Tuesday it's "So Much For (Tour) Dust," featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, CARR, Daisy Grenade, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Games We Play.
Arctic front to bring chance of snow squalls and sub-zero temperatures by week's end
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All week long Storm Team 2 has been previewing the potential for extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. But before that, there is an increasing chance for snow squalls ahead of the front that will usher in those bitterly cold conditions afterward. An Arctic cold...
2 On Your Side
