Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Earn Media Mentions With Global News Distribution’s Press Release Distribution Service
United States - The benefits of media mentions include increased exposure and credibility for your brand. Since Media mentions are more trustworthy, they can help build consumer trust. You already know how influential media mentions can be for the brand or company if you have ever made a purchase based...
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
Woonsocket Call
Denise Williams Joins Alight, Inc. Board of Directors
Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Denise Williams will join its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 3, 2023. The Board elected Ms. Williams to be a director on February 2, 2023. Ms. Williams currently serves as chief people officer at FIS, a global leader in financial services technology.
Woonsocket Call
Bash Entertainment Offers All-inclusive Concierge Services in one Platform.
Jihane Laalou has emerged as a Morocco rising star and Bash Entertainment company’s CEO. The company is recognized for its all-inclusive concierge services, which specialize in helping to curate a memorable experience. United States, 4th Feb 2023 – Jihane Laalou is a multitasking personality and hospitality entrepreneur. She has...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Long Relationship with US Government Demonstrates Its Exceptional Abilities in Backcountry Aviation
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.
Woonsocket Call
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
Woonsocket Call
Rave Supports Unified ID 2.0 in New Partnership with The Trade Desk
Rave, a global leader in group digital video watching, has announced its support of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to hash and salt their audience data for activation by advertisers. Rave’s group video-viewing platform embraces the evolving streaming content landscape, enabling consumers to watch content they love with the people they love, regardless of location. With over 70 million subscribers around the globe, Rave creates a one-of-a-kind, premium streaming experience for consumers.
Woonsocket Call
London PropTech Show, only fifteen days away
London, UK, 2nd February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The London Proptech Show is just fifteen days away and is all set to be the largest event of its kind in Europe. The show, which will take place on February 15 & 16, 2023 at the Business Design Centre, will bring together important industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends, technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the property market.
Woonsocket Call
SpeedyPaperHelper.com Provides Trusted Dissertation Writing Services
SpeedyPaperHelper.com, a trusted assignment writing service, offers affordable custom assignment and dissertation writing services in the USA. Students often have time-consuming projects to complete and deadlines to submit different assignments. Mostly, some are usually unable to finish their projects or tasks on time, which is where custom assignment writing platforms like SpeedyPaperHelper.com come in. SpeedyPaperHelper.com is a reputable custom writing service provider dedicated to providing writing services for wide-ranging assignments. With their skilled and professional writers, they provide customers with rewriting, editing, and proofreading services. They are always available to attend to the needs of different categories of students. Their writing services include movie reviews, book reviews, presentations, book reports, theses, dissertations, all types of essays, personal statements, and speeches.
Woonsocket Call
Can the AI Boom Rebuild Investor Enthusiasm for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST)?
Artificial intelligence is the latest craze on Wall Street, after the revolutionary release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in November 2022. The intelligent chatbot quickly massed over a million users shortly after its launch and has only continued to grow in popularity. Within 40 days, the chatbot reached 10 million daily active users (DAUs).
Woonsocket Call
Flexiv Launches Revolutionary Force-Controlled Parallel Robot
Flexiv’s ‘Moonlight’ parallel robot is the latest addition to Flexiv’s line of adaptive robots and is the world’s first-ever force-controlled parallel robot. Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, today announced the release of the latest addition to its product portfolio, the Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.
Woonsocket Call
CarinaBot: Advanced Profitable Forex Robot
CarinaBot, a new generation of auto-trading software, which revolutionise the world of Forex trading. CarinaBot, a new generation of auto-trading software, which revolutionise the world of Forex trading. The software robot analyses markets and trades automatically on a user's trading account, providing a simple and efficient way to trade in today's fast-paced Forex markets.
Woonsocket Call
CasinoScout.nl Joins Forces with Holle Games in Media Partnership
Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2023) - CasinoScout.nl, a leading online casino website in the Netherlands, and Holle Games team up for a media partnership to showcase their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players. The MGA-licensed game provider is proud to be featured on CasinoScout.nl, marking a...
Woonsocket Call
Laser Laboratories UK introduces a new 4D technology based machine for better Hair Removal
Laser Laboratories UK, a leading manufacturer of beauty care machines, introduced a new hair removal machine that operates on three different wavelengths to generate long-lasting results. Laser Laboratories UK is among the leading manufacturers of laser hair removal machines. The business has been operational for more than a decade. The...
Woonsocket Call
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
Woonsocket Call
US Trezor vs Ledger Crypto Wallet Passcode & Seed Phrase Storage: Announcement
The Crypto Merchant expands its range of wallets and offers a comparative analysis of the Trezor Model T vs the Ledger Nano X. Daytona Beach, United States - February 4, 2023 /PressCable/ — The Crypto Merchant, a website specializing in high-quality products for crypto traders, announced an expanded range of...
Woonsocket Call
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference. Luxembourg, February 3, 2023 – Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 10, 2023 via a press release. Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial...
Woonsocket Call
Deepak Agarwal on Generational Differences in the Workforce and How to Support Them
Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, seasoned C-Suite executive and entrepreneur, explains the generational differences in the workforce and breaks down the ways businesses can turn this diversity into an advantage. ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 3rd, 2022 - Today’s workforce is a melting pot of generations. The U.S. workforce currently has five generations...
Woonsocket Call
SET Announces Groundbreaking Solar Boost Technology
Patented Technology by SET is Gamechanger for Water and Gas AMI Endpoints. Smart Earth Technologies (SET) announced today the launch and expansion of their new 330 Product Series featuring solar technology that extends the endpoint battery to a full 20-year life span without compromising environmental durability. “Consistent with our legacy...
Woonsocket Call
F45 DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against F45 Training Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) in the United States District Court Western District of Texas Austin Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired F45 securities pursuant to the F45's July 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Comments / 0