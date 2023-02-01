ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Boy, 15, charged in Lakeview armed carjacking

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Chicago police said a woman was carjacked at gunpoint In Lakeview Tuesday.

Chicago police said around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old woman in the 2800-block of Broadway. was approached by two people who demanded her car. One of them pulled out a gun, police said.

The victim complied, and the two suspects fled in her vehicle.

Chicago police said responding officers were able to find the car and both suspects were placed into custody. A gun was also found near the scene of the arrest, police said.

Wednesday morning, police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count of vehicular hijacking.

haywood jablomey
3d ago

Charge as adult. It’s the only way to stem this crime wave

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
