WTAP
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
WTAP
Emerson Library to hold cold case discussion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A cold case unit is visiting Parkersburg Saturday. The American Military University Cold Case Unit will hold a informational discussion about cases like Judy Petty at the Emerson Library at 11 AM. Library employee Jeanne Michie gave a little insight on how the unit works. “They...
WTAP
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing. On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.
WTAP
Parkersburg South held a unique job fair for students
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Parkersburg South High School experienced a slightly different job fair today. The Social Studies Department at PSHS held a job fair to show students options other than going straight to college after high school. Civics teacher Scott Miller talked about why the department held...
WTAP
This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past 191 years Parkersburg has grown and developed around Oakland Estate. Earlier this week, WVU at Parkersburg Foundation opened up the home to the public. Now, people can take classes and tour the family home. For this week’s This Is Home WTAP goes inside...
WTAP
River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000. “I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.
WTAP
Hall Financial Advisors Giving Group support area teachers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation donated over $16,000 in school supplies to approximately 150 grade school teachers in Washington and Wood counties Saturday. Teachers were greeted by children of Hall Financials’ team before having their supplies hand delivered to their vehicle. Kim Hall, spouse of...
WTAP
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine visits Marietta, Ohio on Thursday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s governor was in Marietta on Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s budget and his commitment to the state’s water resources. Governor Mike Dewine traveled to northeastern Ohio and Marietta for the second day of his budget tour. Governor Dewine announced he...
WSAZ
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
WTAP
Obituary: Chaney, Cheryl W.
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C&P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
WTAP
Celebrating Local Black History: Part One
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Appalachia region is rich of black history. Even here locally we have many historical stories to share. “History in general in Appalachia is extremely important. Appalachia is known for storytelling whether it be anyone of any race is known for storytelling. When I talk about my particular race. Oral history or history in general is extremely passing that ancestry,” Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Marietta College, Tony Mayle said.
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police lay out plan for search of missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are arranging a search party for Gretchen Fleming Saturday. Fleming has now been missing for more than two months. Police have been tight-lipped on details to protect the integrity of the investigation. The search is no different. Detective James Zimmerman told Eyewitness News...
WTAP
Fleming family keeps Gretchen in mind with search coming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You wouldn’t think it would happen to you, but you have a little girl out there and somebody took her,” says David Fleming. “She vanished. And it’s crazy.”. It is almost two months since Gretchen Fleming went missing on December 4...
wchstv.com
Mason County sheriff renews plea for information on missing woman as anniversary nears
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office renewed its plea for new information from the public Wednesday as the one-year anniversary of a woman’s disappearance nears. Grace Allison Smith, of Gallipolis, was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, and her...
WTAP
Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10:40 P.M. 2/2/2023. Mayor Josh Schlicher says they finished fixing the water main break at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. All customers affected have water back. A boil water advisory is issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route...
WTAP
Family planning clinics set for Roane and Wirt Counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be holding family planning clinics in Roane and Wirt Counties. The clinics will offer several services including pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
