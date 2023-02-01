ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Emerson Library to hold cold case discussion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A cold case unit is visiting Parkersburg Saturday. The American Military University Cold Case Unit will hold a informational discussion about cases like Judy Petty at the Emerson Library at 11 AM. Library employee Jeanne Michie gave a little insight on how the unit works. “They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg South held a unique job fair for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Parkersburg South High School experienced a slightly different job fair today. The Social Studies Department at PSHS held a job fair to show students options other than going straight to college after high school. Civics teacher Scott Miller talked about why the department held...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past 191 years Parkersburg has grown and developed around Oakland Estate. Earlier this week, WVU at Parkersburg Foundation opened up the home to the public. Now, people can take classes and tour the family home. For this week’s This Is Home WTAP goes inside...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000. “I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Hall Financial Advisors Giving Group support area teachers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation donated over $16,000 in school supplies to approximately 150 grade school teachers in Washington and Wood counties Saturday. Teachers were greeted by children of Hall Financials’ team before having their supplies hand delivered to their vehicle. Kim Hall, spouse of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine visits Marietta, Ohio on Thursday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s governor was in Marietta on Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s budget and his commitment to the state’s water resources. Governor Mike Dewine traveled to northeastern Ohio and Marietta for the second day of his budget tour. Governor Dewine announced he...
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
POCA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chaney, Cheryl W.

Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C&P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Celebrating Local Black History: Part One

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Appalachia region is rich of black history. Even here locally we have many historical stories to share. “History in general in Appalachia is extremely important. Appalachia is known for storytelling whether it be anyone of any race is known for storytelling. When I talk about my particular race. Oral history or history in general is extremely passing that ancestry,” Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Marietta College, Tony Mayle said.
ATHENS, OH
wchstv.com

Parkersburg police lay out plan for search of missing woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are arranging a search party for Gretchen Fleming Saturday. Fleming has now been missing for more than two months. Police have been tight-lipped on details to protect the integrity of the investigation. The search is no different. Detective James Zimmerman told Eyewitness News...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10:40 P.M. 2/2/2023. Mayor Josh Schlicher says they finished fixing the water main break at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. All customers affected have water back. A boil water advisory is issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Family planning clinics set for Roane and Wirt Counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be holding family planning clinics in Roane and Wirt Counties. The clinics will offer several services including pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
WIRT COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV

