Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Video: Firefighters respond to large fire in Bourne
BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane at the Hideaway Village condos in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. Frozen hydrants hampered efforts to get water to the scene. Tanker units responded to bring additional water to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
whdh.com
Fire crews brave frigid conditions while battling Quincy blaze
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy were forced to work through sub-zero conditions while battling a blaze that broke out in an auto body shop and spread to an adjacent building on Saturday morning. Fire officials worked through the cold to contain the fire on Liberty Street to the...
Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds
Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report. 2nd Alarm on arrival. 125 Liberty streetPosted by Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 on Saturday, February 4, 2023The fi…
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
NECN
Mass. Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Massachusetts, was thrown from his 2004 Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
capecod.com
Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
liveboston617.org
Early Morning Shots Fired in Roxbury Neighborhood
At approximately 00:15 hours, in the early morning of February 2nd, Boston Police officers of District B-2 responded to a Shotspotter activation at 269 Highland Street in Roxbury. The Shotspotter detected three rounds at this location. The officers of B-2 arrived on the scene and began inspecting the area. Ballistic...
NECN
2 Men Shot in Lynn, No Arrests Made Amid Ongoing Investigation
A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, after two men were wounded, the city's police department confirmed. A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities responded to around 12:30 a.m. A section of the street was taped off. Police said that they found...
Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed
CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab."Somehow the atrium was able to support the 10,000 pounds and that piece of concrete barrier is...
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Beloved Fitchburg Firefighter Dies After Long Battle With Illness: Officials
A 34-year veteran of the Fitchburg Fire Department died recently after suffering from a long-term illness, the chief of the department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Martin Kukkula began his career as an active-duty firefighter in Fitchburg in 1988 and was a well-liked and respected member of Oak Hill Station before moving to the dispatch center.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
whdh.com
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
