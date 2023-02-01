ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

capecod.com

Video: Firefighters respond to large fire in Bourne

BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane at the Hideaway Village condos in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. Frozen hydrants hampered efforts to get water to the scene. Tanker units responded to bring additional water to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews brave frigid conditions while battling Quincy blaze

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy were forced to work through sub-zero conditions while battling a blaze that broke out in an auto body shop and spread to an adjacent building on Saturday morning. Fire officials worked through the cold to contain the fire on Liberty Street to the...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Mass. Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Massachusetts, was thrown from his 2004 Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
capecod.com

Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash

BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
liveboston617.org

Early Morning Shots Fired in Roxbury Neighborhood

At approximately 00:15 hours, in the early morning of February 2nd, Boston Police officers of District B-2 responded to a Shotspotter activation at 269 Highland Street in Roxbury. The Shotspotter detected three rounds at this location. The officers of B-2 arrived on the scene and began inspecting the area. Ballistic...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Men Shot in Lynn, No Arrests Made Amid Ongoing Investigation

A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, after two men were wounded, the city's police department confirmed. A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities responded to around 12:30 a.m. A section of the street was taped off. Police said that they found...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab."Somehow the atrium was able to support the 10,000 pounds and that piece of concrete barrier is...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA

