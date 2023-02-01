Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen copper
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a locked storage unit in the 2100 block of E. North Street in rural Saline County. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole seven reels of No. 4 copper. The copper stolen...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NIKOLAS BYRON CHRISTIE, 24, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KEVIN JONIEL VALDES...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Emporia gazette.com
Woodrow wins twice at Angus show
An Emporia teenager brought home two top prizes at a recent livestock show in Hutchinson. Cooper Woodrow had the Bred-and-owned Senior Heifer Calf Champion at the Kansas Angus Futurity Junior Show. He displayed “Miss Blackbird 146.”
Cherry Road Media to combine two McPherson papers
MCPHERSON, Kan. — CherryRoad Media has acquired the McPherson News Ledger and will integrate this publication into the historic McPherson Sentinel. "The paper has been around there so long," said Editor Jeff Gulley. "It's in an area where there's not a whole lot else that can cover it. It's a great, great town. Great sports in the schools and the colleges. There's just a lot going for McPherson."
S.T.E.A.M. Stations at Hutchinson Public Library Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Library will be holding a S.T.E.A.M. Stations event for kids on Feb. 7. There will be multiple S.T.E.A.M stations with a number of different activities for kids to engage in. “Kids and parents are welcome to come through or they can kind of...
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks on the road vs Salina South Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will be on the road tonight with games vs the Cougars at Salina South High. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High NFHS...
adastraradio.com
Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
Woodie Seat bridge project to be sent out for bid this month
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said Thursday the hope is to send the Woodie Seat Bridge project out for bid within the next two weeks. Hutchinson has received a Cost Share award of $1.5 million for Phase 1 of the Woodie Seat Freeway project.
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Claim Double-Digit Road Wins at Wichita Collegiate
WICHITA, Kan. – The McPherson High Basketball teams were able to come out with impressive wins on Friday, where the girls were dominant from start to finish, winning 69-17, while the boys had to fight tooth and nail for their 68-52 win on the road against 1-loss, Wichita Collegiate.
🏀 Salthawk Basketball teams sweep Salina South
SALINA, Kan.—Both Hutchinson Salthawk basketball teams traveled to Salina and came away with wins on Friday night with the Salthawk girls sliding past the Salina South Cougars 33 to 20 and the boys taking the nightcap game 66 to 40. GIRLS RECAP. While it wasn't pretty, the Salthawk girls...
Salina Central releases names of student on first semester honor roll
Following are the names of Salina Central High School students who made the honor roll during Semester 1 of the 2022-2023 School year. The honor roll is computed each semester based upon a 3.0 or better grade point average and no F grades. Ninth grade. Citlali M. Alarcon, Everest Alba,...
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. ●Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0