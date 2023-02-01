Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
NBC New York
Uber Beats Estimates and the Stock Is Up
Uber reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. In a prepared statement, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." For the first quarter of 2023, Uber said it expects gross bookings to grow between...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
NBC New York
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
NBC New York
Mortgage Refinance Demand Jumps 18% as Interest Rates Drop for the Fifth Straight Week
Refinance demand surged 18% week to week but was still 75% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% for the week and were 37% lower than the same week one year ago. The average loan size on a purchase application increased...
NBC New York
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC New York
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC New York
ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok
ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
NBC New York
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
