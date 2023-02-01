Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
Related
WECT
CAM to host USCT Living History Weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will host the USCT Living History Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. “The museum invites the community to commemorate the Battle of Forks Road with a weekend of Living History on CAM’s grounds with USCT reenactors, family activities, film screenings, illustrated lectures, and more,” the CAM stated in a news release. “On Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all are invited to learn about the lives of the United States Colored Troops with reenactors from the 35th USCT and Battery B on the museum grounds.”
WECT
Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse sits...
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
WECT
CAM announces five new Board of Trustees members
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced five people joining its board of trustees in a release on Friday, Feb. 3. “We are thrilled about the talent, experiences, and deep relationships to the community these new Board members will bring to the museum. We are excited that they are joining our leadership team,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
WECT
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
North Carolina Navy veteran gets home makeover
After years of Danny and Tina searching for the help, they needed to restore their home.
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
WECT
City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
WECT
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
WECT
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The need for teachers in Southeastern North Carolina continues to climb as more families move to the area but across the region, there’s been a higher-than-average number of teachers leaving school districts. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
WECT
New Hanover County Library winter sale returns with books for $2-3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library begins this Friday for Friends of the Library and this Saturday for the general public. You can become a Friends of the Library member to shop on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 to...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
WECT
Pender County Schools hosts meet and greet for new superintendent at Penderlea Middle School
WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools hosted a meet and greet with the new superintendent, Dr. Brad Breedlove, on Feb. 2 at Penderlea Middle School. Brad Breedlove has more than two decades of experience as an educator as teacher, principal and chief academic officer in Union County. He assumed the role on Jan. 1 after Dr. Steven Hill retired.
WECT
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
WECT
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 0