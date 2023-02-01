ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

CAM to host USCT Living History Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will host the USCT Living History Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. “The museum invites the community to commemorate the Battle of Forks Road with a weekend of Living History on CAM’s grounds with USCT reenactors, family activities, film screenings, illustrated lectures, and more,” the CAM stated in a news release. “On Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all are invited to learn about the lives of the United States Colored Troops with reenactors from the 35th USCT and Battery B on the museum grounds.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse sits...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

CAM announces five new Board of Trustees members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced five people joining its board of trustees in a release on Friday, Feb. 3. “We are thrilled about the talent, experiences, and deep relationships to the community these new Board members will bring to the museum. We are excited that they are joining our leadership team,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire

Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
MINT HILL, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the "Dirtiest Cities in America" for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South's Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC

