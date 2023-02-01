Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Spend Management Fintech Extend Closes 2022 with New Products, Partners, Expansion into Canada
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, had a strong 2022 as customers embraced the opportunity ‘to add powerful controls and insights to their business credit cards.”. Since its founding nearly six years ago, Extend has “empowered companies to turn their existing credit card into a spend management...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Vital for iGaming Player Acquisition and Retention, Paysafe Research Reveals
Quick and easy payouts trump all other factors for North American and U.K. online sports bettors when selecting a sportsbook, according to the latest All the ways players pay research from payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE). The report also “reveals the crucial role of the payments experience in player retention...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones
Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking Institutions Should Secure Role in Digital Identity: Report
A report published by Mobey Forum’s Digital Identity Expert Group has identified unique opportunities for banks “to leverage their position as custodians of personal data to offer value-added digital identity services and become brokers of trust in the digital economy.”. The report suggests “that for digital identity systems...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees
The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com
DealMaker Sues Issuance and Co-Founder in Dispute Over Capital Raising Technology
DealMaker, a tech-enabled capital raising platform, has sued Issuance – another firm engaged in raising capital for private firms, in the US District Court, Central District of California. DealMaker is based in Canada but has several offices in the US. According to the complaint, Issuance CEO and co-founder Darren...
crowdfundinsider.com
Stealth Bank Wise: In Q3 FY 2023, Transfer Volume Rocked by 28% Versus Year Prior Quarter, Highly Profitable
Wise (LSE:WISE), a global transfers and payment platform that is also an emerging neobank, says that in Q3 FY 2023 its 5.8 million customers moved 28% volume or £26.4 billion, in comparison to the same quarter year prior. Wise said that for its third consecutive quarter, more than 50%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Relm Insurance Announces Fronting Partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company
Specialty insurer Relm Insurance Ltd. announces an expansion of its strategic fronting partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company, enabling the Bermuda-domiciled carrier “to provide capacity in support of AM-Best rated paper for U.S. digital asset risks.”. Trisura, rated A- by AM Best, claims it is “a leading international specialty...
crowdfundinsider.com
WooCommerce B2B Stores May Add BNPL Options within E-Commerce Checkout via Kriya Payments Plug-in
WooCommerce B2B stores can now easily add business buy now, pay later options within their eCommerce checkout thanks to the Kriya Payments plug-in. As our planet sets off on another orbit, it is natural for our minds “to gravitate towards a lull of self-reflection on the year passed before we feverishly go about setting future goals.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Digital Bank Zopa Secures £75M to Accelerate Growth in 2023
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in order “to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank.”. The deal cements and markedly “enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors.”. The proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard, EazyPay to Enhance Online Checkout Experience
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a technology firm focused on the global payments industry, has partnered with Bahrain’s fintech and payment service provider Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay) that will now be powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). MPGS is a trusted platform that “provides financial institutions with a white-label technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Kraken Releases Latest Transparency Report
In an effort to lead the industry in “trust” and “transparency” on their mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency, Kraken is pleased to release its 2022 Transparency Report. The 2022 Transparency Report “provides a summary of how they protect their clients’ privacy and financial freedom...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. Launches Discretionary Mandate Powered by MDOTM Ltd’s Artificial Intelligence
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. launches a new discretionary mandate based on Artificial Intelligence. The new mandate has been developed in partnership with MDOTM Ltd, the Fintech scaleup global provider of AI-driven investment solutions “for institutional investors.”. The new mandate, called “GP AI-Driven”, will invest in “a flexible and...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Financial Services Committee Announces ESG Working Group
The House Financial Services Committee, under the leadership of Chair Patrick McHenry, has announced a new working group to address environmental, social, and governance proposals (ESG). Currently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pursuing ESG rules, more specifically in regards to climate impact disclosure. Some have criticized the Commission’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mizuho Bank Enhances Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is “modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle.”. Over the coming years, Mizuho will “implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Fintech VC QED Investors Hires Singapore Based Principal to Focus on Southeast Asia Market
QED Investors has appointed Melissa Ho as its lead in Southeast Asia as the Fintech VC focuses on the hot Asian market. QED is one of the leading Fintech venture capital firms in the world. Ho, based in Singapore, will be looking for Fintech firms across stages with an emphasis on early-stage companies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Monzo Bank Tops 7 Million Customers, Annualized Revenue at £440 Million
Monzo, a top digital bank serving the UK and the US, has surpassed seven million customers, according to an investor update posted on the Monzo community forum. The post indicates that Monzo has been growing by 150,000 new account sign-ups each month, with 350,000 customers signing up for either the Monzo Plus or Monzo Premium tiers. Approximately 200,000 business customers now utilize the digital bank.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Appoints New CEO
One of the first regulated digital banks in Hong Kong, has announced the appointment of Ronald Iu as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. According to the bank, Iu joined ZA International, the parent company of ZA Bank, as Chief Strategy Officer in February 2022, and later became Chief Risk Officer of ZA Bank. He has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, ranging from risk management, sales, and marketing to developing innovative Fintech products.
crowdfundinsider.com
Membrane Finance Introduces EUROe, an EU-Regulated Crypto Stablecoin
Finnish Fintech company Membrane Finance has launched EUROe – Europe’s “first” and “only” EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms “a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains.” One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, “at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Trulioo Announces New Version of Global Identity Platform
Trulioo has announced a new version of its global identity platform that is being described as “industry-defining.”. Trulio provides a service for both business and individual verification. Based in Vancouver, the firm has grown rapidly, adding big-name investors like Goldman Sachs and Amex. The company raised a $394 million Series D in 2021.
Comments / 0