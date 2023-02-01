Read full article on original website
1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting
Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
WSMV
911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash on Dickerson Pike
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash on Dickerson Pike early Saturday morning.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
clarksvillenow.com
Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
fox17.com
Death of toddler Ariel Rose sparks concerns about fentanyl deaths among children in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fentanyl toxicity killed toddler Ariel Rose who lived at Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville's largest homeless encampments. Now, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is once again sounding the alarm about the fentanyl crisis and dangers towards children. Fentanyl deaths among children are rising faster than...
12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School
Metro police confirmed they took the 7th grade student into custody.
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD: One hurt in shooting at Peachers Mill Road intersection
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Peachers Mill Road and the 101st Airborne Division Parkway that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to the intersection just after 12 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting that appears to have been a targeted incident and not a random act. While on the scene, a male victim arrived at Tonnova Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
