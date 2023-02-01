ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind

Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville PD: One hurt in shooting at Peachers Mill Road intersection

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Peachers Mill Road and the 101st Airborne Division Parkway that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to the intersection just after 12 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting that appears to have been a targeted incident and not a random act. While on the scene, a male victim arrived at Tonnova Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

