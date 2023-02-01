ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.

Morgan County Court Circuit Judge Charles Elliott amending the request for 33-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson to stay at the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa, ordering him to be brought back to the jail instead.

The motion, filed this week, said the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) will be in charge of examining and monitoring Nelson while he is incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail.

Nelson is already back in the custody of the jail.

Following the order for the initial transfer, court documents said the ADMH would monitor Nelson’s progress and receive a “full and complete competency report… in written format every six months or sooner.”

Nelson, 33, of Huntsville, was arrested last August and charged in connection to the death of Sherry Sain, who died after being hit by a car at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Decatur.

Police said there was no connection between Nelson and Sain.

