ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

GoodRx illegally shared health data with tech giants to target ads, government alleges

By Rebecca Klar
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAoCU_0kYtwlDN00

( The Hill ) — Telemedicine company GoodRx allegedly shared sensitive personal health information with Google , Facebook and other firms to target ads to users, according to a complaint filed by federal regulators on Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged that GoodRx, a company that lets users compare drug prices and receive coupons, shared sensitive information about users’ prescriptions and health conditions with advertising platforms that allowed them to target ads to users about specific health conditions and medications, despite claims that the company would not do so.

The order, filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, seeks to ban GoodRx from sharing health data with advertisers. It would also require the company to direct third parties, such as Google and Facebook, to delete the data that was previously shared with them.

In addition to the proposed actions, GoodRx agreed to pay a $1.5 million penalty, according to the FTC.

The order is subject to approval from a federal court.

It is the first enforcement action the FTC has taken under its Health Breach Notification Rule , which requires vendors of personal health records and related entities to notify consumers and the FTC when that data is disclosed or acquired without the consumers’ authorization.

Under Chair Lina Khan , the commission voted along party lines in September 2021 to clarify the rule to extend to digital health tools, such as apps and connected devices.

An FTC official said that if companies weren’t paying attention to the rule before, they will now. The official said the order filed against GoodRx will be a sign for the industry that the agency is not taking the issue lightly.

The regulators alleged that GoodRx shared data with companies such as Google, Facebook, Criteo, Branch and Twilio in violation of the rule.

For example, the agency alleges the prescription discount company compiled lists in August 2019 of users who purchased specific heart disease and blood pressure medication, uploaded their contact information — including email addresses, phone numbers and mobile advertising IDs — to Facebook in order to identify their profiles.

GoodRx then used that information to target those users with health-related ads, according to the complaint.

The Hill reached out to GoodRx for comment.

The FTC official said the order will have a significant impact on the marketplace by making it clear that companies will face consequences if they abuse consumer health data.

Agency officials declined to comment on other potential cases or companies that they are investigating over violations of the rule.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: Fugitive, girlfriend arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase. Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez baker to compete in Food Network competition

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi pastry chef and wedding cake baker will complete in the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship. The Natchez Democrat reported Molly Manning Robertson, of Natchez, will compete against 11 other bakers from around the country. The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing on March 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a town hall in South Jackson to give neighbors an update on the water crisis. This comes as the city has been awarded nearly $800 million in federal dollars through an omnibus bill that passed at the end of 2022. “Even with the funding, there […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi police arrest protesters after city hall dispute

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Five people have been arrested following a confrontation between police and protestors in a south Mississippi city over the October death of a Black teenager who was shot by police. The arrest followed protests Thursday at a city building in Gulfport, where demonstrations have taken place for months in response to […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted, questionable in McDaniel’s campaign report

Sen. Chris McDaniel’s first financial reports for his lieutenant governor campaign and a political action committee he runs leave voters in the dark about where hundreds of thousands of dollars came from and raise questions about whether some donations violated campaign finance law. McDaniel’s PAC reported it raised nearly $474,000 before it was officially created, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi House seeks to control Jackson sales tax revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax in 2014, with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy