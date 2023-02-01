Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Chunghwa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) _ Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $269.6 million. The Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion,...
MySanAntonio
Santander Mexico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $319 million. The Mexico, Mexico-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense...
MySanAntonio
Rogers Communication: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $374.2 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven...
MySanAntonio
Tradeweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.9 million. The New York-based company said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Comments / 0