UPDATE: Louisiana restaurant owner arrested for possessing drugs now facing extortion charges

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: After Monroe restaurant owner Lucas Parrish was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 to April 2022.

The victim mentioned that once she ended their relationship, Parrish allegedly sent her threatening text messages and phone calls that led to her reconciling their relationship, which ended again in November 2022. According to the victim, Parrish allegedly made a website and threatened to post sexual pictures of her.

On Jan. 28, the victim refused to communicate with Parrish and he allegedly posted a picture of the victim with cocaine on the website. According to the victim, Parrish eventually deleted the photo from the website.

ORIGINAL STORY: STERLINGTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish.

Lafayette woman wins appeal in attempted murder case, gets credit for time served and supervised probation

As authorities executed the search warrant, they located cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and testosterone inside the home. Parrish was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with five counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

