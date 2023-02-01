Read full article on original website
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk Blessing and Dedication
February 3, 2023 – Holy Cross Health invites the community to join the blessing and dedication of the new Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public, people will be given a chance to tour and meet...
margatetalk.com
Travel to the 16th Century: Join the Magic and Mirth at the 31st Florida Renaissance Festival
Travel back in time to the 16th century with the 31st Annual Florida Renaissance Festival, taking place at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. Visitors will be transported to a magical world of medieval times, filled with sights, sounds, and experiences that will leave them spellbound. The festival features an...
WSVN-TV
Tropical Elementary pre-K teacher Haley Shurack named Broward Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year. The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation. Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing. During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK...
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami- Dade Animal Services to host pet adoption festival
The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department’s (Animal Services) will host the Find the Love of Your Life pet adoption celebration, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. From noon to 10:00 p.m., Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center will host a family friendly festival with extended hours, music, games, food trucks, and giveaways.
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
thewestsidegazette.com
From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston
I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
bocaratontribune.com
Tri County Rescue treating horribly injured dog; public support sought
A female Shih Tzu dog, apparently abandoned and left to die on a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton for an unknown period, is fighting for its life at Tri County Animal Rescue. The horribly injured animal who was literally stuck to the ground in accumulated feces, was found...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach community questions police chief: 'How do we know we're safe?'
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people crowded into a Delray Beach church Thursday night for a candid question and answer session with the city’s police chief. The event was planned as a direct response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Locals were...
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
The Daily South
Florida Cat Surrendered For Being “Too Affectionate” Finds Forever Home
We’ve heard of pets being surrendered for being “too big and too strong,” but “too affectionate” is a new one. “Too affectionate” is what Jerry’s owner told the Humane Society of Broward County when she abandoned him at the shelter just before Christmas.
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
anash.org
Wedding: Hirsch – Warszwaski
The wedding of Daniel Hirsch of Coral Springs, Fl and Dassi Warszwaski of Cleveland, OH took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
secretmiami.com
Your Miami-Dade Public Library Card Can Get You Into These Museums For Free
Did you know that the Miami-Dade Public Library System offers free admission to local attractions like the Coral Gables Museum, The Bass, Museum of Graffiti, Pérez Art Museum Miami and even Zoo Miami?. It’s a part of their Museum Pass Program and cardholders can visit their nearest branch and...
districtadministration.com
One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on
Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
WSVN-TV
Broward County Teacher of the Year finalists share thoughts on nomination
(WSVN) - There is no shortage of incredible educators in Broward County and this year one is no exception. Five finalists were chosen for Broward County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year and here is what they had to say. As the district prepares to crown the winner at...
fortlauderdale.gov
Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023
Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
