Pompano Beach, FL

Click10.com

Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
SUNRISE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami- Dade Animal Services to host pet adoption festival

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department’s (Animal Services) will host the Find the Love of Your Life pet adoption celebration, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. From noon to 10:00 p.m., Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center will host a family friendly festival with extended hours, music, games, food trucks, and giveaways.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston

I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

Your Miami-Dade Public Library Card Can Get You Into These Museums For Free

Did you know that the Miami-Dade Public Library System offers free admission to local attractions like the Coral Gables Museum, The Bass, Museum of Graffiti, Pérez Art Museum Miami and even Zoo Miami?. It’s a part of their Museum Pass Program and cardholders can visit their nearest branch and...
MIAMI, FL
districtadministration.com

One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on

Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023

Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
