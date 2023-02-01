Read full article on original website
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
One of the biggest problems for plant-based products — people don't know where to find them at the grocery store
Impossible Foods wants its plant-based burgers and sausages next to animal-based meat. But some supermarkets put them in the vegetarian section.
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
MedicalXpress
Wondering about ADHD, autism and your child's development? What to know about getting a neurodevelopmental assessment
With childcare and schools starting the new year, parents might be anxiously wondering how their child will adapt in a new learning environment. Some parents may be concerned about their child's development or that they need specialized support. One in five children have a developmental vulnerability when they start school....
MedicalXpress
Are plant-based meats really better for us than real thing?
New research shows that although plant-based meat products are generally healthier than meat equivalents, they can be higher in sugar and are often lacking important nutrients found in real meat. Lead author Maria Shahid said that despite the growing popularity of plant-based meat substitutes—often based on health reasons—there is very...
CNBC
A vegan dietician shares 3 ways to meet your protein goals on a plant-based diet
Adopting a plant-based diet doesn't have to mean you'll be eating little to no protein. In fact, if you set a daily goal and stick to it, it can be quite easy to get the amount of protein you need every single day. Typically, people should aim for 0.8 grams...
