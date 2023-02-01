Read full article on original website
Moonpye45
2d ago
Wasn’t thinking to tell us this before he got involved in the beating so now why do you think we care he should’ve never helped he should’ve gotten him help if he was not down with it maybe he can use that education to help folk in jail that were less fortunate to go to school or college
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Tennessee board suspends licenses of two EMTs who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
Two emergency medical technicians have had their licenses suspended after a Tennessee regulatory board found that they failed to give medical attention to Tyre Nichols for nearly 20 minutes as he laid on the ground after being beaten by five officers. The state’s Emergency Medical Services Board unanimously voted on Friday to suspend the licenses…
wchstv.com
Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Virgil Earl, 14, left the Davis Child Shelter for school on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said. Anyone with information on Earl’s location is asked...
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis. MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone […]
wchstv.com
Two men facing drug distribution charges, Mingo deputies say
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men are facing drug charges after being apprehended by deputies in Mingo County. Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, W.Va. and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, Ohio have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall and Xanax, conspiracy to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case
► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently are facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges […]
Abston-Henderson pleads not guilty in Eliza Fletcher murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday, and had more charges added. Cleotha Abston-Henderson appeared in court Friday morning and was sworn in by Judge Lee Coffee. The chief prosecutor, Paul Hagerman, explained the suspect’s current and additional charges to […]
Tyre Nichols death: Former Memphis officer criticizes cops, first responders
A former Memphis police officer is gaining attention online after calling out the cops, paramedics and others who were on the scene of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month, according to WHBQ-TV.
wchstv.com
Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis woman found dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a woman that was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. At 1:22 am., officers responded to a suspicious call on the block of Preston Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
West Virginia State students react to arrest of Memphis officer who graduated from the school
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University students are reacting to the arrest of a Memphis police officer who graduated from the historically black college in 2013. Desmond A. Mills Jr. is one of five officers charged in relation to the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days after being beaten […]
wvlt.tv
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until…
Comments / 18