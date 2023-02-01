ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Moonpye45
2d ago

Wasn’t thinking to tell us this before he got involved in the beating so now why do you think we care he should’ve never helped he should’ve gotten him help if he was not down with it maybe he can use that education to help folk in jail that were less fortunate to go to school or college

Reply
3
 

wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Teenager reported missing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Virgil Earl, 14, left the Davis Child Shelter for school on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said. Anyone with information on Earl’s location is asked...
CHARLESTON, WV
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis. MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wchstv.com

Two men facing drug distribution charges, Mingo deputies say

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men are facing drug charges after being apprehended by deputies in Mingo County. Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, W.Va. and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, Ohio have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall and Xanax, conspiracy to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
CROSS LANES, WV
WREG

More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case

► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently are facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Abston-Henderson pleads not guilty in Eliza Fletcher murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday, and had more charges added. Cleotha Abston-Henderson appeared in court Friday morning and was sworn in by Judge Lee Coffee. The chief prosecutor, Paul Hagerman, explained the suspect’s current and additional charges to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wchstv.com

Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis woman found dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a woman that was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. At 1:22 am., officers responded to a suspicious call on the block of Preston Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She...
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
MEMPHIS, TN

