MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men are facing drug charges after being apprehended by deputies in Mingo County. Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, W.Va. and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, Ohio have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall and Xanax, conspiracy to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO