Last night was filled with music, laughter, and awards for Jacksonville Main Street’s annual meeting at The Plaza. President of Jacksonville’s Main Street’s Board Megan McGuire began the evening by recounting Jacksonville Main Street’s accomplishments over the past two decades. She also wished to thank the night’s venue owners, John & Rachel Rohn, for saving the former Elliott State Bank building: “Many of you know the condition of that this building was in a few years ago and how close it was being torn down. With the help of Mike Hayes, it was not demolished. I think it was like the 11th hour and 30 minutes before they decided that there was a buyer and that we weren’t demolishing this building. Now, with the vision of John & Rachel, this building has been transformed into something beautiful again. I want to personally thank Mike Hayes for saving it and John & Rachel Rohn for making it alive again.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO