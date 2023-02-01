Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Anonymous Donor Helps Salvation Army Reach Christmas Campaign Goal
A Christmas miracle came to the Jacksonville Salvation Army on Tuesday. The annual red Kettle Campaign officially ended on Tuesday ahead of its $150,000 goal. Captain Chris Clarke says an anonymous donor came through at the last minute: “The amazing thing is on Monday, a day before the campaign ended, we got a call from a very generous donor, a friend of the Salvation Army. They asked how much we were short. It was almost $8,000 at that point. They actually wrote us a check right down to the penny of what we needed on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, which was the last day of the campaign, we receive some more checks. We were actually able to exceed our goal by a little over $4,400.”
wlds.com
Illinois Electric Cooperative Announces Internet Expansion in Pike Co.
Illinois Electric Cooperative has announced they are expending their Internet capabilities in Pike County. According to an article originally published in the January issue of Illinois Country Living, IEC was one of 30 electric cooperatives nationwide that received funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. The funds awarded to the co-op were made available by the FCC specifically for Pike County.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC’s Amanda Smith completes training
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Homeownership Program Administrative Assistant Amanda Smith of Louisiana has successfully completed USDA 502 Loan Packaging Certification Training. The weeklong, 20-hour program is a USDA requirement and was administered online. The certification included instruction about calculating eligibility, acceptable deductions and...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
wlds.com
Main Street Annual Meeting Elects New Members, Receives Praise From IL Main Street
Last night was filled with music, laughter, and awards for Jacksonville Main Street’s annual meeting at The Plaza. President of Jacksonville’s Main Street’s Board Megan McGuire began the evening by recounting Jacksonville Main Street’s accomplishments over the past two decades. She also wished to thank the night’s venue owners, John & Rachel Rohn, for saving the former Elliott State Bank building: “Many of you know the condition of that this building was in a few years ago and how close it was being torn down. With the help of Mike Hayes, it was not demolished. I think it was like the 11th hour and 30 minutes before they decided that there was a buyer and that we weren’t demolishing this building. Now, with the vision of John & Rachel, this building has been transformed into something beautiful again. I want to personally thank Mike Hayes for saving it and John & Rachel Rohn for making it alive again.”
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
Central Illinois Proud
Major job cuts planned for State Farm & Wells Fargo in Illinois
Springfield, Ill. (WMBD)– State Farm is eliminating 451 positions at the end of March and Wells Fargo is eliminating 140 positions in Springfield. State Farm is an insurance company that has a headquarters in Bloomington. According to a State Farm spokesperson, the move comes from a decision by the...
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Recent Phone Scam Targeting Morgan County Businesses
Morgan County area residents are being warned of a new phone scam. According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office this morning, a business in rural Morgan County and another located within the City of Jacksonville have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the corporate office of the business.
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
wlds.com
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police
Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
newschannel20.com
Local schools allow college students to substitute teach that have certain requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the national teacher shortage still causing school districts across Central Illinois to struggle with staffing, new requirements now allow college students to substitute teach. We spoke with District 186 in Springfield and the Ball-Chatham school districts today. They both said they are still struggling...
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
WAND TV
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
wlds.com
Village Approves New Employee Manual, Bans Use of TikTok
The Village of South Jacksonville joined a growing number of entities to ban a popular social media app. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new employee manual for the Village during its regular February meeting last night. The updated manual has been in the works for a...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023
A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Jan. 24-29, 2023
On 01/25/2023 at 4:29 AM Samuel D. Hetrick of Roodhouse was traveling South Bound on Il 99 @ 300N, left the roadway due to icy conditions and struck the guard rail. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/27/2023 at 7:30 AM Madison F....
Central Illinois Proud
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 22-28, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street in Benld in reference to a theft. An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Staunton Road in reference to a traffic crash. An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jane drive in reference to...
Comments / 0