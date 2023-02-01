ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Anonymous Donor Helps Salvation Army Reach Christmas Campaign Goal

A Christmas miracle came to the Jacksonville Salvation Army on Tuesday. The annual red Kettle Campaign officially ended on Tuesday ahead of its $150,000 goal. Captain Chris Clarke says an anonymous donor came through at the last minute: “The amazing thing is on Monday, a day before the campaign ended, we got a call from a very generous donor, a friend of the Salvation Army. They asked how much we were short. It was almost $8,000 at that point. They actually wrote us a check right down to the penny of what we needed on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, which was the last day of the campaign, we receive some more checks. We were actually able to exceed our goal by a little over $4,400.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Illinois Electric Cooperative Announces Internet Expansion in Pike Co.

Illinois Electric Cooperative has announced they are expending their Internet capabilities in Pike County. According to an article originally published in the January issue of Illinois Country Living, IEC was one of 30 electric cooperatives nationwide that received funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. The funds awarded to the co-op were made available by the FCC specifically for Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
kjfmradio.com

NECAC’s Amanda Smith completes training

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Homeownership Program Administrative Assistant Amanda Smith of Louisiana has successfully completed USDA 502 Loan Packaging Certification Training. The weeklong, 20-hour program is a USDA requirement and was administered online. The certification included instruction about calculating eligibility, acceptable deductions and...
LOUISIANA, MO
wlds.com

Main Street Annual Meeting Elects New Members, Receives Praise From IL Main Street

Last night was filled with music, laughter, and awards for Jacksonville Main Street’s annual meeting at The Plaza. President of Jacksonville’s Main Street’s Board Megan McGuire began the evening by recounting Jacksonville Main Street’s accomplishments over the past two decades. She also wished to thank the night’s venue owners, John & Rachel Rohn, for saving the former Elliott State Bank building: “Many of you know the condition of that this building was in a few years ago and how close it was being torn down. With the help of Mike Hayes, it was not demolished. I think it was like the 11th hour and 30 minutes before they decided that there was a buyer and that we weren’t demolishing this building. Now, with the vision of John & Rachel, this building has been transformed into something beautiful again. I want to personally thank Mike Hayes for saving it and John & Rachel Rohn for making it alive again.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Major job cuts planned for State Farm & Wells Fargo in Illinois

Springfield, Ill. (WMBD)– State Farm is eliminating 451 positions at the end of March and Wells Fargo is eliminating 140 positions in Springfield. State Farm is an insurance company that has a headquarters in Bloomington. According to a State Farm spokesperson, the move comes from a decision by the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now

An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police

Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
CARROLLTON, IL
WAND TV

Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
wlds.com

Village Approves New Employee Manual, Bans Use of TikTok

The Village of South Jacksonville joined a growing number of entities to ban a popular social media app. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new employee manual for the Village during its regular February meeting last night. The updated manual has been in the works for a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023

A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fulton police rescue man from drowning

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 22-28, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street in Benld in reference to a theft. An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Staunton Road in reference to a traffic crash. An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jane drive in reference to...
GILLESPIE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy