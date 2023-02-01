ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Shapiro lights Pa. Capitol green to celebrate Eagles

By Madison Montag
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxOEY_0kYtucLG00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that green lights will illuminate the state Capitol to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearing in the Super Bowl.

“Go Birds!” said Shapiro.

The Capitol will be Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

