Governor Shapiro lights Pa. Capitol green to celebrate Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that green lights will illuminate the state Capitol to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearing in the Super Bowl.

“Go Birds!” said Shapiro.

The Capitol will be Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

