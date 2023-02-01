Read full article on original website
AMBER at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York – AMS Speaker Spotlight
AMBER stands as a cluster for Additive Manufacturing in Berlin (German Capital Region). Under this new umbrella brand, Berlin is creating a platform for additive manufacturing that bundles the competencies in the capital region and makes better use of existing synergies. The Berlin Senate is currently supporting thirteen ongoing R&D projects with more than 14 million euros.
AI-driven Software is Unleashing Growth in Additive Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Additive manufacturing has been gradually gaining ground, but the road to widespread mass customization, on-demand and serial production has been bumpy. Manufacturers eager to embrace this technology are held back by workflow inefficiencies and production costs. Oqton’s Manufacturing OS is removing these limitations and accelerating the adoption of additive with state-of-the-art AI techniques and automation.
Lowering the Barrier to Entry for 3D Bioprinting – AMS Speaker Spotlight
3D bioprinting presents great potential as a versatile technology that is transforming animal-free research models. The success it has demonstrated in effectively recapitulating human biological systems prompted pioneers in the biomedical industry to be early adopters of the technology. As the platform expands its reach into drug discovery, regenerative medicine, translational medicine, and preclinical therapeutics research, the promises of 3D bioprinting speaks for itself.
Why ‘Chemistry for Dentistry’ Is Really Revolutionary – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Do you remember when the boundaries of the term “revolutionary” was limited to historic achievements like a war of independence, the polio vaccine, or the invention of the internet. In recent years, revolutionary has been appropriated by the marketing industry to promote every new gadget or health fad from the latest windshield wiper to kale chips. Today, the more monumental definition of revolutionary is seeing a revival due to evolving synergies between dental 3D printing hardware, artificial intelligence, and resins. These three elements fall under the banner of Chemistry for Dentistry.
Driven by Quality: Enabling 3D Printing in Industrial Serial Production – AMS Speaker Spotlight
As the world of 3D printing continues to evolve and new technologies and more and more professional materials emerge, it’s clear that 3D printing is quickly making its way into industrial series production. The technology not only enables companies to print complex geometries and small series parts cost and material efficiently, but it also enables them to decentralize and externalize their production processes and reduce overhead costs. Thus, supply chains become more robust and even more sustainable, as production takes place in the right amount at the right place and time.
Binder Jetting: The Future of Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The possibilities to transform the manufacturing industry with 3D printing are endless. This is the idea that has driven HP’s 3D printing business since the beginning. Once solely considered a prototyping tool, 3D printing and additive manufacturing are constantly being applied in new and innovative ways. And with more companies than ever before redefining business priorities as digital solutions continue to outshine and outperform traditional manufacturing methods, the manufacturing industry is experiencing a fourth industrial revolution.
The Fight for Clean Data in Additive Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Dirty data costs the additive industry millions of dollars a year. Material parameter development, operational mistakes, or part failure could all be avoided if reliable, detailed and comprehensive data about previous production runs were available. Beyond the immediate savings, there are several other reasons why clean data is critical for the future of our industry:
Connecting the Dots: The Tech Stack for Micro Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
King Children is a technology platform that has reinvented how the products we buy are made. King Children’s vertical software and proprietary post processing technology leverage 3D printing to create a first-ever demand-driven supply chain. Our first market is eyewear, and we’re excited about scaling the model to additional verticals in fashion and consumer products.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bondtech and Freeform Future Corp
Nozzle and extruder maker Bondtech makes high quality components to improve your 3D printers´ hotends, heaters and print heads. A lot of companies would be annoyed when a YouTuber, MirageC made a video criticizing the way the main gear of Bondtech´s main shaft assembly performed. That main gear is a central part of many of Bondtech´s extruders such as the BMG, DDX and IFS lines. And MirageC complained about run out and wobbling which harmed the performance of the extruders. Instead of ignoring of deflecting these comments Bondtech responded by engaging with their community and using the feedback to improve their gears using a thermoplastic component and better tolerances. I’m not sure if the component POM (acetal), Igus Iguldur or PA but its probably one of those. This is fantastic. It really harkens back to a previous era when we all together created products based on user feedback. Sadly I think that the heady era of open source community innovation may have passed us by. But, individual companies who have good reputations could still harness community innovation and gain an edge through improving their products.
Desktop Metal to Cut Workforce by 15% to Save $50M
Like tech at large, the 3D printing industry has been plagued with job cuts as companies attempt to weather a possible recession. In additive manufacturing (AM), the trend hasn’t been isolated to more traditional companies, but has extended to niche segments like additive construction, where ICON laid off 20 percent of its staff.
Unifying 3D Printing Software for Long-Term Manufacturing Success – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Despite being a relatively new technology, 3D printing is being adopted in more and more industries, often in parallel with conventional manufacturing, breaking down barriers between the two that once seemed so high. The reasons behind this are clear. From the COVID crisis and geopolitical tensions to giant container ships creating bottlenecks in one of the most important trade routes of the global economy, supply chain disruptions have changed how manufacturers look at their production.
Department of Defense Buys Large Format Metal 3D Printer from AML3D
AML3D, an Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, announced that it has received an order for one of the company’s ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 platforms from the US Department of Defense (DoD). The order was placed through BlueForge Alliance, a DoD-backed, non-profit intermediary that focuses on integrating advanced manufacturing equipment into US military procurement supply chains.
Multi-Alloy and Multi-Process Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines – AMS Speaker Spotlight
In a harsh, unforgiving environment, abundant design decisions, complicated manufacturing, and component integration are necessary for hot-fire testing of liquid rocket engines. Knowing that things can go wrong in milliseconds, the engine’s rumble and the test’s thrill can sometimes leave you forgetting to breathe. Although complex and challenging, the design process for rocket engines is usually not where significant issues arise.
Dude, Where’s My ROI? – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Professionals buying a 3D printer – or investing in any piece of new capital equipment – often have one major question about their purchase: what’s the return on investment?. ROI is a major concern. Businesses have to justify any spending they do and expect to see new...
