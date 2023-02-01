Nozzle and extruder maker Bondtech makes high quality components to improve your 3D printers´ hotends, heaters and print heads. A lot of companies would be annoyed when a YouTuber, MirageC made a video criticizing the way the main gear of Bondtech´s main shaft assembly performed. That main gear is a central part of many of Bondtech´s extruders such as the BMG, DDX and IFS lines. And MirageC complained about run out and wobbling which harmed the performance of the extruders. Instead of ignoring of deflecting these comments Bondtech responded by engaging with their community and using the feedback to improve their gears using a thermoplastic component and better tolerances. I’m not sure if the component POM (acetal), Igus Iguldur or PA but its probably one of those. This is fantastic. It really harkens back to a previous era when we all together created products based on user feedback. Sadly I think that the heady era of open source community innovation may have passed us by. But, individual companies who have good reputations could still harness community innovation and gain an edge through improving their products.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO