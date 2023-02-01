Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
kelo.com
$100,000 arrest warrant issued for Sioux Falls man accused of robbing four casinos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local authorities have issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for 31-year-old Domach Kong Kahi who is wanted in connection to four Sioux Falls robberies. The robberies took place at four different casinos from January 20th-25th. In two of them, Kahi threatened the workers with a...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
kelo.com
House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
KELOLAND TV
LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Kaylee’s Crusade expedites changes at Harrisburg railroad crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months after a fatal train crash near Harrisburg, an effort to increase safety at the intersection is now paying off. The family of Jen and Kaylee Torgerson started Kaylee’s Crusade for Change shortly after the mother and daughter were killed in the December crash. Now they’re grateful to learn their crusade is already bringing results.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
KELOLAND TV
Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
