SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO