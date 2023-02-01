Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Look: Meet The Notable Wife Of Tony Romo
Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting CBS is getting worried about Tony Romo's preparation for games. On this week’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that CBS held an "intervention" for Romo. “Tony Romo needs to ...
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 Player Of All Time List: LeBron James Is Not In The Top 5
Charles Barkley reveals his top 10 players of all time with some surprising names.
Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?
Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
Josh Allen's tee times, partner for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking part in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. You might’ve heard because he decided to skip out on the 2023 Pro Bowl to do so. Although, the reason initially given was his elbow injury he played through during the season. Regardless, Allen...
'A Bad Decision' - Jordan Spieth Admits Pebble Beach Cliff Shot Wasn't Worth The Risk
Jordan Spieth admits he wouldn't take on dangerous cliff edge shot at Pebble Beach again after infamous effort last year
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
Golf.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times: Round 3 pairings for Saturday
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues on Saturday with the third round at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Round 3. While reigning U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick was...
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Reggie Miller defended Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell and NBA fans were furious
It is a day that ends with the letter “Y” which means once again, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks did something indefensible. Brooks, who was suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II during the NBA’s postseason last year, has now managed to make himself an enemy of several franchises around the league.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How many pro-am teams make the Saturday cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
At the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Saturday is cut day. Most weeks on the PGA Tour, the pro field is cut after two rounds (usually on Friday), but this tournament is played on a three-course rotation. That means each professional and pro-am team plays one round on each course before a cut is made.
Comments / 14