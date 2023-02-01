ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Plays of the Week Nominees (1/30 – 2/2)

By Ken Drake
 3 days ago

This Week’s ABC22/FOX44 Top Plays of the Week Nominees

  1. CVU’s, Logan Vaughan, Slams Door On Win
  2. Plattsburgh High’s, Izzy DeTulleo, No Look Assist
  3. Essex’s, Kyle Lozier, Up & Under Basket
  4. Salmon River’s, Kahontio Lazore, Save of the Game

VOTE HERE! Results Come Out On Thursday Night’s Shows FOX44 @ 10PM, ABC22 @ 11PM

MyChamplainValley.com

School district bans fans after fight at basketball game

Two days after a man died following a fight at a middle school basketball game, the Grand Isle Supervisory Union announced it is banning spectators from all home games for the remainder of the basketball season. In a statement, the GISU Superintendent and other district leaders said they are “shocked and saddened” by what happened. […]
ALBURGH, VT
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game

A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
WCAX

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Flynn Center welcomes musicians to the stage this weekend

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform at the Flynn Center in Burlington this weekend. “Electric Dreams” on Saturday will feature live performances from Flutists. Youth pianists Miles Glover and Laura Zhou-Hackett will be taking the stage on Sunday. “I like to think that if I enjoy something, that there‘s always time for it. […]
BURLINGTON, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

The big chill

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
vermontbiz.com

One Day in July announces two new hires

The Burlington investment management firm One Day in July(link is external) has added two new members, financial adviser Adam Roof and investment desk associate Matthew McBride, as part of an expansion of the company's financial advice sector. Roof brings to the firm several years' experience as a small business owner...
BURLINGTON, VT
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Vermont With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

For a hearty meal that will satisfy even the pickiest eater in your family, head to Essex Junction Grand Buffet in Vermont. Based in the heart of Essex Junction, this popular restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Chinese food, sushi, and tons of desserts that locals and visitors spending time in Vermont love to chow down on. Therefore, bring your appetite when you and your family plan to dine at this restaurant with as many desserts as main dishes when you’re in Vermont.
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Watch: Time lapse video of Thursday night’s snow squalls

Our Arctic cold front arrived with lots of fanfare late Thursday, led by gusty winds and heavy bands of snow, called squalls. The National Weather Service defines a snow squall as “heavy snow reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile with rapidly falling temperatures resulting in a high likelihood of a flash freeze.”
BURLINGTON, VT
tourcounsel.com

CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont

CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
BURLINGTON, VT
