Police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a man accused of holding up another at gunpoint and stealing personal belongings after agreeing to meet via a Facebook Marketplace post.
According to Crime Stoppers, a college student agreed to buy items that Richard Johns IV put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The two met at Johns' home, where a transaction was completed. A few days later, Johns contacted the victim and said he had more items for sale. The two agreed to meet at a separate location.
When they met, Johns reportedly held up the victim at gunpoint, stole the victim’s cash, wallet, cellphone, backpack, identification and credit cards. Johns also allegedly ordered the victim to give him a passcode for the phone. He then left the scene with the victim’s belongings.
Johns is wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both felonies.Ohio AG: NFL Super Bowl player indicted in Ohio on rape, kidnapping charges
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Johns for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.
