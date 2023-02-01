ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parchman, MS

WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, Marion Shaun...
TAYLOR, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

No One Makes A Better Sandwich Than Gold Post In Mississippi

Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread…
GREENVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Podiatrist enters plea in Medicare fraud case

A podiatrist formerly of Oxford pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Lund entered his plea at the Federal Courthouse in...
OXFORD, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Police Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. His name is Timothy Dixon and he was last seen on Tuesday, January 3. He is described as being 140 lbs and 5’3. If you know the whereabouts of Timothy Dixon, please call the Greenville Police Department-GPD at 662-378-1515.
GREENVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Make an Arrest in Second Homicide

On January 28th, Greenville police received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Alexander and Cornell. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told them that a black male was walking when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers learned that 37-year- old Willie Green of Greenville was struck by a 2012 Buick driven by 25-year-old Ariana Jones.
GREENVILLE, MS

