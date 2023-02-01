Read full article on original website
Related
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
WETM
‘Pretty powerful’: Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WGN) — In freezing temperatures in rural LaPorte County, Indiana, a skywatcher was able to capture the rare “green comet” passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. Space enthusiasts like Patrick Thompson have been talking about C/2022 E3 — more commonly...
WETM
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation’s...
Comments / 0