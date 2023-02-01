ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WETM

‘Pretty powerful’: Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WGN) — In freezing temperatures in rural LaPorte County, Indiana, a skywatcher was able to capture the rare “green comet” passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. Space enthusiasts like Patrick Thompson have been talking about C/2022 E3 — more commonly...
INDIANA STATE
WETM

PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation’s...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

