KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting after finding truck damaged by gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Filly Lane. Near the 800 block of Filly Lane, officers say they found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire.
fox44news.com
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides into church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
One woman dies following Saturday car crash in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — A car crash Saturday has left one woman dead, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a call from the 3100 block of N Third Street for a crash involving two cars, according to police. When officers arrived, police say, they found...
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
Driver crashes into parked 18-wheeler in Temple, one person dead
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler, according to the Temple Police Department. Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about the crash on the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop, according to TPD. The driver, police say, died after...
Owner of Bush's Chicken in Temple, police looking for suspect in robbery
TEMPLE, Texas — A $5,000 reward is being offered by the owner of a Temple Bush’s Chicken restaurant for information on a robbery suspect, according to the Temple Police Department. The robbery took place around 6 a.m. at the South 31st St. location, according to police. On Jan....
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KWTX
Temple police respond to fatal crash
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead. Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars. When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at...
KWTX
Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
fox44news.com
Temple Police search for carjackers
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a carjacking that happened Wednesday evening. The call came in around 7:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas. They pointed a gun at him...
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
KWTX
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
fox44news.com
Crash kills one person, injures another in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday. It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Third Street. Officers say two vehicles crashed, killing one driver and sending the second to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with...
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
KWTX
UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
Carmen DeCruz trial: Defense attorney says Dean caused the gun to fire
BELTON, Texas — The trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz continues Thurs. Feb 2 after a two-day delay caused by weather conditions. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. If convicted, DeCruz faces 20 years in prison. During the trial, the...
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
