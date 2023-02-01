Read full article on original website
KSLA
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend in 2021
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend back in 2021. On Monday, Feb. 6, Travis Turner was sentenced to life in prison for murder; the 29-year-old also was ordered by Judge John Tidwell to pay a $10,000 fine. In August of 2021, Turner murdered...
KSLA
Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat. She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.
KSLA
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.
KSLA
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
KSLA
Shreveport City Council holds news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Shreveport City Council held a news conference Monday morning to address a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night. On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., the council addressed the city from the Shreveport Police Department station located at 1234 Texas Ave. The deadly...
KSLA
NWLA organizations highlight critical needs for La. Early Education Month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - February is Louisiana Early Education Month. The month highlights the critical need for increased access to high-quality early care and education for children from birth to 4 years old. Kicking things off, local legislators and business executives toured The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development...
KSLA
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
KSLA
Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
KSLA
Trans doctor in Shreveport says insurance companies discriminated against her, nearly causing her to lose her clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport doctor says she’s facing discrimination from insurance companies because she’s a trans woman. Dr. Tiffany Najberg says this alleged discrimination has nearly caused her to lose her urgent care clinic, UrgentEMS. However, after getting some help through social media, changes are being made.
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
KSLA
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? One group has made it easy for you to make a memorable and musical Valentine’s Day!. The River Cities Jubliee Chorus is offering Singing Valentines for the one you love!. Chorus members Phil Maxfield, Clint Nesmith, Parker...
KSLA
CPR with Mia aims to teach the lifesaving skill to Black, Hispanic, diverse communities
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City business owner is dedicated to helping others save lives in the community. Her name is Mia Law. And she’s paying close attention to a very special cause. Law has been teaching CPR to the Shreveport/Bossier City community since 2017. While...
KSLA
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux paves way for minority students in health studies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community. Dr. Toni Thibeaux is the assistant vice chancellor of Diversity and chief Diversity officer at LSU Health-Shreveport. In her role as assistant vice chancellor, she collaborates with senior leadership members...
KSLA
Warm again today before storms arrive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
KSLA
Tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Shower chances will build into the ArkLaTex through tomorrow with a few strong storms possible. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s. The best chance for rain will be around the I-30 corridor. Tomorrow, right at daybreak, we will see thunderstorms beginning to move...
KSLA
Feeling like spring today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to mild temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could also see some patchy areas of fog so be aware of that as you head into work and school. Later this afternoon, break out the...
KSLA
The spring-like weather continues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry weather continues for now, but more rain and storms return by midweek. Tomorrow, light showers will move through the region at times but the chance is low. This is a rain chance that will build into Wednesday when widespread rain is expected. Highs tomorrow will rise into the low-70s once again. The windy conditions will continue tomorrow and the train of moisture will continue moving through the ArkLaTex. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the upper-50s.
KSLA
Warmer weather continues with some rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The beautiful weather continues in the ArkLaTex, and that is a phrase I am very happy to say compared to “the rain continues.” Plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low-70s across most of the region. Tonight, we will stay dry and a little warmer than last night with temperatures only dropping to the upper and mid-40s for overnight lows, that is thanks to the increasing wind out of the south. We will see cloud cover increasing during the overnight hours, but you likely will not see them until early Monday morning.
